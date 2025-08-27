Inside Boomer: The Life and Times of the ThunderBolts' Most Enduring Star

Published on August 27, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







If you've been to a Windy City ThunderBolts game, chances are you've seen him before you've even found your seat. Big smile, endless energy, and a larger-than-life personality, our beloved mascot Boomer is more than just a face at the ballpark. He's the heartbeat of the ThunderBolts experience.

Though nobody can quite put their finger on what type of animal Boomer is (and maybe that's part of the fun), one thing is certain: he's a fan favorite. From the moment gates open, Boomer can be spotted strolling around Ozinga Field, greeting fans with high fives, posing for pictures, and sharing hugs with kids. He sets the tone for the game before the first pitch is ever thrown, making sure everyone feels welcome in the stands.

Boomer is also a star when it comes to promotions. Whether he's racing around the bases, hyping up the crowd during on-field contests, or showing off his dance moves between innings, Boomer knows how to keep the energy high. And when he makes special appearances around the Crestwood area at schools, parades, or community events, he brings the same excitement with him, proudly representing the ThunderBolts wherever he goes.

When the game is over and it's time for kids to run the bases, Boomer is right there leading the way. He cheers them on as they round first, gives high-fives at second, and celebrates every home-plate finish like it's a walk-off win. For many kids, running the bases with Boomer by their side is the highlight of their day at the ballpark, a memory they carry home with wide smiles and excited stories for their families.

More than just an entertainer, Boomer is truly the ThunderBolts' number one cheerleader. He's always on the dugout steps, waving his arms to pump up the crowd, dancing to rally the fans, and bringing a spark of energy when the team needs it most. Win or lose, Boomer is there to make sure ThunderBolts fans are always smiling, laughing, and cheering.

Boomer's magic is that he's a mascot for everyone. For the youngest fans, he's a big, friendly guy who's always ready for a picture or a laugh, or to sign a baseball. For parents, he's a safe and silly presence that helps keep kids engaged while they enjoy the game. And for longtime baseball lovers, Boomer is a reminder that the ballpark is about more than balls and strikes-it's about community.

On a typical summer night at Ozinga Field, you might find Boomer kneeling to greet a toddler seeing baseball for the very first time. Moments later, he's throwing Beggars Pizza shirts into the crowd, then sprinting across the outfield to chase down a foul ball (even if he has no chance of catching it). No matter what he's doing, Boomer is giving fans a reason to laugh, clap, and stay connected to the action.

Baseball promotions are a ThunderBolts tradition, and Boomer plays a starring role in every one of them. When there's a t-shirt toss, you'll spot him on top of the dugout throwing shirts to screaming fans. On the field you'll find him holding up the quiet please sign during the Closest to the Pin promotion.

Boomer doesn't just stay at the ballpark; he takes the ThunderBolts spirit out into the community. You might see him marching in a summer parade, handing out candy and waving to families along the route. Or he might pop up at a local school assembly, encouraging kids to read, stay active, and of course, come to a ThunderBolts game.

At charity events, Boomer is often front and center, whether it's posing for photos, helping raffle tickets, or simply lightening the mood with his goofy antics. He has a special way of connecting with people of all ages, and his presence instantly brings joy to any event. For many families who meet him outside the stadium, Boomer is the reason they decide to check out a ThunderBolts game for the first time.

Ask any ThunderBolts fan about Boomer, and you'll likely hear a story. Maybe it's about the time he joined their kid's birthday party at the park. Maybe it's when he photobombed a family selfie on the concourse. Or maybe it's just about how their little one lights up the second Boomer comes into view.

That's the real magic of a mascot like Boomer-he creates moments that stick. Baseball is about the crack of the bat, the roar of the crowd, and the thrill of competition, but it's also about fun, laughter, and togetherness. Boomer makes sure every single fan feels that.

Every team has players, coaches, and staff working to make the season a success. But the ThunderBolts also have something no opponent can match: Boomer. He's the one who lifts spirits during a losing streak, fuels the crowd during a rally, and keeps families coming back game after game.

He may not swing a bat or throw a pitch, but ask anyone who knows Ozinga Field- Boomer is just as important to the ThunderBolts as anyone wearing the uniform.

Boomer isn't just a mascot-he's family. Whether you're a first-time visitor or a season-ticket holder, one thing's for sure: a ThunderBolts game wouldn't be the same without him.







