Wild Things Take Middle Game After Clinching Playoff Berth Earlier in Day

Published on August 27, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







JOLIET, Il. (August 27) - Behind a three-homer night for the offense and a quality start from Zach Kirby, Washington took a middle game they led from nearly the start, 6-2 over Joliet.

The Wild Things scored the first six runs of the game with four coming in the first inning. Tyreque Reed doubled off the left center wall to plate Kyle Edwards, making it 1-0. Later in the frame, Pavin Parks connected for a three-run homer, his second as a Wild Thing and 10th on the season, making it 4-0.

Solo homers by Charles Mack and Andrew Czech, coming in the second and sixth innings served as the other two runs around a great start by Zach Kirby. He allowed only two baserunners through the first five innings before running into some two-out trouble in the sixth. A bases-loaded walk brought in Joliet's first run and made the score 6-1 in the sixth.

Kirby exited after six innings of two-hit ball with five strikeouts. Colt Anderson yielded a run in his two-inning Wild Things debut and Andrew Herbert finished the game with a clean ninth.

The Wild Things and Slammers battle in a rubber game tomorrow with Washington remaining a game back in the Central Division of Lake Erie, who finishes a series with Down East tomorrow evening. Sebastian Rodriguez will take the ball for the Wild Things in the finale, scheduled for 7:35/6:35 p.m. CDT tomorrow night.

Playoff tickets are on sale now for whichever night(s) the Wild Things host in the Wild Card Round. Tickets are $5.







Frontier League Stories from August 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.