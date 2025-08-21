Tonight's Game Postponed
Published on August 20, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)
Brockton Rox News Release
Tonight's game vs. the Capitales has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be played at 4:30 tomorrow in a doubleheader to finish the series.
Tomorrow's games will be single admission: one ticket for both games. Your tickets from today's matchup can be redeemed for a ticket to tomorrow's games.
TOMORROW:
Thursday, August 21
Doubleheader
Game 1 - 4:30pm
Gates Open - 4:00pm
Doug Flutie Night Tickets
DOUG FLUTIE NIGHT
Thursday, August 21st
Doubleheader
Here's your chance to see football legend Doug Flutie take the mound during a Rox game! The Brockton Rox, in partnership with Eastern Bank, are bringing former Patriots and Boston College star Doug Flutie to Campanelli Stadium for a night you won't forget.
Doug will throw out the ceremonial first pitch, sign autographs, and even pitch to a live batter during the game!
Wear your Boston College or Doug Flutie gear and get buy one, get one free tickets!
