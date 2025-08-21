Tonight's Game Postponed

Published on August 20, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Tonight's game vs. the Capitales has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be played at 4:30 tomorrow in a doubleheader to finish the series.

Tomorrow's games will be single admission: one ticket for both games. Your tickets from today's matchup can be redeemed for a ticket to tomorrow's games.

TOMORROW:

Thursday, August 21

Doubleheader

Game 1 - 4:30pm

Gates Open - 4:00pm

Doug Flutie Night Tickets

DOUG FLUTIE NIGHT

Thursday, August 21st

Doubleheader

Here's your chance to see football legend Doug Flutie take the mound during a Rox game! The Brockton Rox, in partnership with Eastern Bank, are bringing former Patriots and Boston College star Doug Flutie to Campanelli Stadium for a night you won't forget.

Doug will throw out the ceremonial first pitch, sign autographs, and even pitch to a live batter during the game!

Wear your Boston College or Doug Flutie gear and get buy one, get one free tickets!







