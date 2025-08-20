Florence Splits Rainy Doubleheader

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, split a doubleheader against the Mississippi Mud Monsters, winning game one 12-4, then dropping game two 10-6.

The first game would be a resumption of the previously suspended game on July 20th. The game would start 2-2 in the fifth inning, and the bats would change that quickly. Following a Mississippi run to open up the day, Florence would send nine to the plate, scoring five of them, all with two outs. Brendan Bobo would hit his 14th homer of the year, driving in a pair of the five.

The Y'alls bats would continue in the sixth, sending eight to the plate, plating five of them for the second consecutive inning. Zade Richardson would homer, followed by a pair of doubles to bring across the five runs.

Zac Westcott would pitch in the resumed game, and those runs would be all he'd need to finish the final 4.2 innings of the game, keeping the Y'alls from using the bullpen. Florence would close out the month-long affair with a 12-4 win.

Game two wouldn't go the way of the Y'alls, as Mississippi would open up the nightcap with a six-run first inning off starter Shaun Gamelin.

Florence would battle back, bringing the game within two in the second. Mississippi would get the lead back out to five, and that would be enough for the night. The lone positive would be a solo blast from TJ Reeves in the ninth, ending a three-hit night. The Y'alls offense couldn't do enough to get over the deficit, never building up more than a one-run inning after the second.

The Y'alls would lose 10-5 in the nightcap, splitting the doubleheader against Mississippi, the second doubleheader split of the season between these two teams.

Florence and Mississippi return to Thomas More Stadium tomorrow for the final Wrestling Wednesday game of the season. The Y'alls will send Agnel Miranda to the mound, and Mississippi will counter with Brian Williams. First pitch is slated for 6:44.







