ValleyCats and Boulders Postponed; Doubleheader to be Played on August 21st

Published on August 20, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats and New York Boulders are postponed due to inclement weather on Wednesday.

The two Atlantic Conference rivals will play a single-admission doubleheader on Thursday, August 21st at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium with the first pitch scheduled for a 5 PM start. Gates open at 4 PM. The second game of the twinbill will begin approximately 30-45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Each game will go seven innings.

Including tomorrow's twinbill, there are 5 regular season home games left this year. Tickets for August 20th are now rain checks and may be redeemed for tickets to any 2025 ValleyCats home game (pending availability), including the doubleheader on August 21st. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the ValleyCats box office at 518-629-CATS (2287). Please note tickets do not have to be exchanged today, they may be exchanged at any time during box office hours throughout the 2025 season.

The ValleyCats continue their 23rd season in the Capital Region and final homestand of the regular season. August 21st is I Love Upstate NY Night along with an appearance from The Cat in the Hat. The game and special appearance are presented by WMHT and PBS KIDS. Fans will have a chance to see the iconic Dr. Seuss character throughout the game. Try an Upstate NY delicacy: mozzarella sticks and raspberry sauce. Stay for postgame fireworks presented by Upstate Toyota Dealers.

Tri-City will wear its alternate Collar City Cats uniforms for the final time this year honoring Troy's industrial and baseball history. Fans can purchase Collar City Cats merchandise here or at the ballpark at SouthPaw's Den.

Tickets can be purchased here. Fans can also purchase tickets by calling 518-629-CATS (2287) or visiting the Joe Bruno Stadium Box Office.







Frontier League Stories from August 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.