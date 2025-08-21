Rally Falls Short as Boomers Drop the Middle Game with Gateway

Published on August 20, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers brought the tying run to the plate but could not dig out of a 6-0 hole, dropping the middle game of the midweek series with the Gateway Grizzlies by a final score of 8-6 on Wednesday night at Wintrust Field.

Gateway played from ahead all night, scoring three runs in the third, two in the fourth and one in the fifth to lead 6-0. The Boomers plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth on consecutive two out bases loaded walks to Christian Fedko and Chase Dawson and had the tying run at the plate but could not break through. The visitors immediately stretched the lead back out to six runs at 8-2 with two in the sixth. Schaumburg scored four times in the last of the seventh to battle within 8-6 but could get no closer. The Boomers strung together four consecutive two-out singles as Dawson, Nick Podkul, Anthony Calarco and Banks Tolley registered RBI singles. Calarco owns 106 RBIs on the season and has reached base in 27 straight. The tying run was left on base and the Boomers brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth but could not overcome the margin.

Schaumburg finished with nine hits and also drew eight walks. Tolley and Alex Calarco both notched a pair of hits. The bullpen put together three scoreless innings behind Ross Thompson and Dallas Woolfolk. Cole Cook worked six innings for a ninth consecutive start but took the loss. The defeat knocked the Boomers out of first place in the division.

The Boomers (51-35), who are closing in on a fourth playoff appearance in five years with a magic number of three, will wrap up the series on Thursday night at 6:30pm on a Thirsty Thursday featuring 2-for-1 Busch Light all night long. The first 1,000 fans aged 21 and older will receive a Boomers hat thanks to Busch Light. RHP Christian Johnson (2-3, 4.28) takes the ball in the finale opposite RHP Ben Harris (5-1, 4.14). The fun of the 2025 season is down to the final two weeks of the regular season with just four home games remaining. Get your tickets now for the remaining home games this summer at Wintrust Field before it's too late. Make plans to be part of the fun! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.







