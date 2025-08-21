Wild Things Drop Sixth in a Row, First Skid of That Length Since 2023

Published on August 20, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - Zach Kirby worked a quality start, but the Wild Things remain on a skid they have not seen since 2023 with their sixth loss in a row. The Washington Wild Things completed the middle game of a three-game series against the Evansville Otters, where they dropped the middle game during Senior Slugger Program Wednesday presented by AARP Pennsylvania at EQT Park, 6-4.

The Otters wasted no time against the Wild Things, scoring in the first inning with a two-out double from LJ Jones to score JT Benson, who walked. The Otters grabbed an early 1-0 lead.

The Otters tallied another run in the second inning from a sacrifice fly by Crix Tavares, scoring Keenan Taylor. Taylor had singled to start the inning. The Otters would take a 2-0 lead. In the third inning, the Otters scored once again from an RBI single from Stephen Paolini scoring JT Benson, but the Wild Things would respond in the bottom half with a single by Tyreque Reed on which a two-base error was made to allow Ben Watson to score.

The Wild Things dug into the Otters' lead in the fourth inning, scoring a run from an RBI single by Eddie Hacopian. The Otters would lead 3-2. The Wild Things tied the game in the fifth with a leadoff home run by Cole Fowler. That would be his second of the season for the Wild Things. The game would be knotted 3-3 after the fifth.

Zach Kirby would be credited another quality start for the Wild Things after being pulled following six innings of work. He allowed nine hits and three runs on the night.

Andrew Herbert would come on in relief in the seventh, but the Otters would jump back in front of the Wild Things from a double by LJ Jones, scoring Benson and Dennis Pierce to make it 5-3.

The Wild Things got a run back in the bottom of the eighth from a sac fly by Wagner Lagrange, scoring Pavin Parks, who tripled to lead off the inning. The Otters would score again in the ninth from a leadoff home run by Dennis Pierce. They would take a 6-4 lead, and the Otters would go on to capture the win.

Washington falls to 47-39 on the season, while Evansville improves to 34-52.

The Wild Things will play the series finale with the Evansville Otters tomorrow. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. during 90s Night and Thirsty Thursday presented by Molson Coors Beverage Company. Tickets are available at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from August 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.