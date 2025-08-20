Mud Monsters Drop Suspended Game, Win Night Game

Pearl, MS - The Mud Monsters had two games to play today as they were continuing a game that was suspended back on July 20th. They fell in the first game 12-4 but were able to bounce back in the regularly scheduled game to win 10-6. The offense burst out for six runs in the first inning of the second game to propel Mississippi to the win.

The suspended game, started in the top of the fifth with Victor Diaz at the plate. Diaz would go 5-for-5 in the game despite them being just under a month apart. Chris Barraza struggled as he started the game for the Mud Monsters. The righty gave up five runs on three hits to the Y'alls which allowed them to jump ahead in a game that restarted with a score of 2-2.

Jackson Smith relieved Barraza and had a rough outing as well. Smith gave up five runs just as Barraza did on five hits in just an inning of work. The ten runs over the fifth and sixth was all Florence needed. The Mississippi offense struggled to get anything going against Zac Westcott as he would go the distance. Westcott gave up just five hits over the final five innings and two runs to the Mud Monsters as Mississippi fell 12-4.

In the game was originally scheduled for today, which became a seven-inning game, Jeremy Peguero (1-3) got the ball for Mississippi. Before he could even throw a pitch, he had a six-run lead. Kyle Booker (3-for-4) had an RBI triple as the second batter of the game. Travis Holt (1-for-4) followed Booker with a single to bring home the second run. Two batters later, Charlie Updegrave (1-for-4) drove two runs in with a double. Updegrave came home on Nilo Rijo's (2-for-4) double and Kasten Furr (1-for-3) brought Rijo home with a single making it a six-run inning for Mississippi.

Victor Diaz (2-for-4) brought home Booker with a single in the fourth after Skinner had scored on a wild pitch earlier in the at-bat. Peguero pitched well earning his first win as a starter this year. Art Joven followed Peguero with two clean innings giving up a run on a solo homerun.

The Mud Monsters will continue their series with Florence tomorrow at 6:40 CDT.







