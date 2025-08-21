Otters Use Early Runs to Secure Seventh Straight Win

Published on August 20, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa- The Evansville Otters (34-52) extended their Frontier League-leading seven-game win streak with a 6-4 victory over the Washington Wild Things (47-39) Wednesday night.

The Otters used a two-out rally capped by an LJ Jones double to jump out in front 1-0. Evansville used leadoff singles from Keenan Taylor and JJ Cruz to put up a run in the second, and a two-out hit from Stephen Paolini gave Evansville a 3-0 lead through the top of the third.

Alex Canney made his fourth start, all of which have been on the road, and used three strikeouts to get through the first two innings scoreless. He didn't give up his first hit until the third, but a defensive mistake allowed an unearned run to score. After a strikeout wild pitch that allowed a runner to reach, a bloop single scored the second run of the game for Washington. A solo shot in the fifth tied the game.

After a scoreless sixth for both sides, Dennis Pierce led the seventh with a single. After he advanced to second, Washington intentionally walked JT Benson to set up a matchup with Jones. He launched his second double of the night to give Evansville a 5-3 lead. Canney finished his night after a scoreless seventh with seven strikeouts and his second straight quality start.

Alex Valdez pitched the eighth and outside of a defensive mistake that allowed a run to score, he worked a clean inning.

Pierce led the ninth inning off with a solo shot to extend Evansville's lead to 6-4. That is his 12th home run this year, the most of any Otter.

Garrett Crowley was called on to earn his third save in three games and he delivered once again. He faced just three batters, striking out two, securing the 6-4 win. He has now sent down the last 15 batters he has faced, eight of them via the punchout.

Benson led the offensive push by reaching all five times tonight with three hits. He also stole his 21st bag of the season and hasn't been caught since May 21st.

After securing their second straight road series win, Evansville plays Washington to go for the sweep on Thursday. After the three-game set, they return to Evansville for the final six home games at Bosse Field in 2025.

