Shaneyfelt Breaks Record in Heartbreaking Loss

Published on August 20, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, fell to Mississippi 4-3 in a heartbreaking loss on Wednesday night.

The night started with Agnel Miranda on the mound, who turned in his best start of his young professional career. Miranda looked confident and in control over five shutout frames, allowing just four hits and four punchouts. The big righty left in line for the win with the Y'alls up 2-0.

The Florence offense rebounded nicely after a late-night doubleheader on Tuesday, which went until 11:30 PM. The Y'alls struck first in the third inning when Tyler Shaneyfelt led things off with a single. The rookie entered the game with 43 stolen bases on the season and needed just one more for the franchise single-season record. The NKU alum didn't waste any time swiping second on the very first pitch to break the record. Shaneyfelt joined Florence mid-season but quickly made up for lost time, capturing the record in just 61 games played.

Still in the third, Mike Ballard would score Shaneyfelt with an RBI single. A single from Reeves and a walk from Zeisler were answered by another RBI single, this time from Zade Richardson.

The Y'alls would add some insurance in the seventh inning when Dillon Baker led off with a walk. Shaneyfelt sacrificed Baker over to second, and Ballard moved him to third with a single. Reeves would capture his 71st RBI on a sacrifice fly to give the Y'alls a 3-0 lead.

After a sharp seventh inning of work, Edgar Martinez stayed on in the top of the eighth. Martinez walked the first two batters of the inning and eventually loaded the bases. The veteran battled and worked two outs, but was removed from the game for Seth Mattox. The very first pitch from Mattox was sent into deep right field for a go-ahead grand slam to make it 4-3 Mississippi.

The Y'alls threatened in the 8th inning but stranded the tying run in scoring position. The offense was paced by a three-hit night from Richardson and two-hit nights from Ballard and Reeves.

Florence and Mississippi will finish off their 2025 season series with the finale on Thursday night. The Y'alls will send RHP Bradley Wilson to the mound to face Mississippi's LHP Brandon Mitchell. The first pitch for the final Thirsty Thursday of the season is set for 6:44 PM ET.







