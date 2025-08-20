August 20 Game Postponed
Published on August 20, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)
Sussex County Miners News Release
Due to inclement weather, tonight's game against the Joliet Slammers has been postponed and rescheduled as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, Thursday, August 21, 2025. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 4:30 PM.
Ticket holders of tonight's game can exchange their tickets for any remaining 2025 regular-season game.
