Down East Seals Season Series with Win over Jackals
Published on August 20, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)
Down East Bird Dawgs News Release
KINSTON, N.C - The Down East Bird Dawgs rode an early power surge and steady relief pitching to a 6-4 win over the New Jersey Jackals on Wednesday night at Historic Grainger Stadium, clinching the season series.
The Bird Dawgs started strong as Jaylen Smith hit a two-run homer in the first inning, and Ali LaPread followed with a solo shot in the second to make it 3-0.
The momentum carried into the third when Kalae Harrison scored on a wild pitch and Emmanuel Tapia lined an RBI single to right, pushing the lead to 5-0.
New Jersey rallied in the fifth, cutting the deficit to 5-3 on Patrick Sanchez's RBI double and Ryan Ford's two-run single. Harrison added insurance for Down East when he scored on a groundout later that inning, before the Jackals capped the scoring in the eighth with Sam Angelo's RBI single to give the Bird Dawgs a 6-4 victory.
Caden O'Brien (1-1) earned the win, delivering 1 2/3 hitless innings in relief of Bird Dawgs starter Danny Beal, who allowed one earned run on six hits while striking out three over 4 2/3.
Nick Timpanelli (1-6) took the loss after giving up five runs on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings.
With the win, the Bird Dawgs improve to 34-51, with the series finale against the Jackals set for Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. at Grainger Stadium.
