Brockton Drops Doubleheader, Still a Night Full of Excitement for Flutie Day

BROCKTON, MA. - Doug Flutie Night in Campanelli was a success! The Rox and the Capitales squared off for a doubleheader last night, with football legend Doug Flutie getting the starting nod for game two. Before the game, Brockton Mayor Robert F. Sullivan declared Thursday, August 21st Doug Flutie Day in Brockton. Flutie threw out the ceremonial first pitch with a football and raised $15,000 for House of Possibilities thanks to charitable donations by Eastern Bank and the Brockton Rox.

Quebec won game one with a 6-1 final, officially eliminating Brockton from playoff contention. For Quebec, it marks the fourth straight season they have tallied their 60-win mark. In game two, Quebec starter Greg Duncan pitched six innings, giving up two runs, one earned, to give Quebec a game two 4-2 victory over Brockton at Campanelli Stadium. Les Capitales uptick their record to 61-26, while the Rox dropped to 34-49 in the season.

GAME ONE

Quebec starting pitcher Hector Sepulveda earned his third win of the season, improving to 3-0. He pitched six innings, allowing one earned run, four walks, and recording two strikeouts.

Brockton Rox starting pitcher Michael Quigley suffered his fourth consecutive loss of the season, dropping to 0-4. He pitched 4.1 innings, giving up eight hits, four earned runs, four walks, and did not record any strikeouts.

Quebec struck first in the first inning when Jesmuel Valentin singled to right field and Ruben Castro walked. Both runners advanced to scoring position on a wild pitch, and David Mendham followed with an RBI single to left field. Tommy Kretzler nearly made a sliding catch, but Castro had to hold up to ensure the ball dropped, resulting in Castro being tagged out at third for the first out of the inning. Les Capitales left two runners on base to end the top half of the first inning.

Les Capitales increased their lead to 2-0 in the third inning when Castro hit a base hit with one out, advanced to second on another wild pitch, moved to third on a fly out by Mendham, and scored on Crowl's RBI single.

In the third inning, Austin White hit a triple to right field and scored on Jeter Ybarra's RBI groundout, cutting Quebec's lead to one run.

Quebec extended its lead in the fifth inning when it had two runners on base with one out. Both runners advanced to scoring position on a wild pitch, and Crowl delivered a two-run RBI single to increase the lead to 4-1. They added another run when Anthony Quirion hit an RBI single to left field.

Les Capitales scored again in the seventh inning when Belbin reached first on a fielder's choice. Crowl advanced to third and scored due to an error by second baseman Evan Giordano, making the score 6-1.

The Rox went quietly in the ninth inning, resulting in their loss in game one. With this loss, Brockton has been officially eliminated from playoff contention.

GAME TWO

Brockton's starting pitcher, Doug Flutie, pitched 0.1 innings, facing two hitters and giving up one hit. Dillon Ryan took the loss, dropping his record to 6-4 for the season, after pitching 0.1 innings, allowing one hit, two earned runs, and walking one batter.

For Quebec, starting pitcher Greg Duncan earned the win, improving his record to 4-8 for the season. He pitched six innings, allowing four hits, two runs (one earned), walking two, and striking out five batters. Cole Roland recorded his third save of the season.

Both teams were held scoreless in the first inning. In the second inning, Brockton loaded the bases with nobody out. Jamey Smart then hit a line drive to third baseman Kendall Simmons, who dropped the ball. Simmons managed to throw to first for the first out of the inning while Bender scored from third. A few batters later, DiSarcina reached first on the error by Simmons, allowing Rosario to score from third. This gave Brockton a 2-0 lead. The inning ended when Jeter Ybarra struck out looking with the bases still loaded.

In the fourth inning, Quebec cut Brockton's lead in half. Crowl walked and Mendham singled to center field, putting two runners on base. Mendham then advanced to second due to an error by Bender, who was attempting to pick off Mendham at first, allowing Crowl to score from third. Later in the inning, Lebreux hit a single to right field, tying the game at two runs apiece.

Quebec took the lead in the sixth inning when Quirion walked and Lebreux hit a double to center field, placing two runners in scoring position. Dilon Ryan then balked, allowing Quirion to score while Marc Antoine Lebreux moved to third. Quebec added another run in the inning when Emiles Boies delivered an RBI single, giving Les Capitales a 4-2 lead.

Brockton will look to bounce back as it embarks on a six-game road trip for the final stretch of the season, taking on the Ottawa Titans and Trois-Rivières Aigles.







