ValleyCats Clinch Postseason for Second Consecutive Year

Published on August 22, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (55-32) defeated the New York Boulders (45-41) 6-2 and 4-3 in a doubleheader on Thursday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. 4,905 fans entered the stadium for I Love Upstate NY Night presented by WMHT and PBS Kids in a playoff-clinching twinbill sweep. It is the 10 th time the ValleyCats have made the playoffs in their 23-season history.

New York opened the scoring in the first. Kyle Hess and Austin Dennis singled off Connor Wilford, but the former was thrown out at third on an 8-5 putout. Dennis moved to second on the throw and advanced to third on a single from Jason Agresti. Fritz Genther brought in Dennis with a single to give the Boulders a 1-0 lead.

Tri-City stormed back in the first. David Glancy belted his sixth homer of the season off Emmett Bice, which tied the game. Oscar Campos singled and Jake Reinisch drilled a two-run jack, his 17 th of the year, to pull the ValleyCats ahead, 3-1.

Hess walked in the third. Dennis reached on a fielder's choice, replacing Hess on the basepaths. Dennis stole second and moved to third on a throwing error by Campos. Two batters later, Genther cut the deficit to 3-2 with an RBI single.

Campos walked in the fifth. Ian Walters went deep with his 16 th big fly of the season to provide the 'Cats with a 5-2 advantage.

Tri-City added in the sixth. Josue Urdaneta greeted Scott Harper with a single. Cam Jones laid down a sac bunt and reached on an error from Harper. Glancy also bunted and reached on an error from Agresti to load the bases. Javeyan Williams lifted a sac fly to put the ValleyCats on top, 6-2.

Connow Wilford (9-2) earned the win. He fired six innings of two-run ball, yielding five hits, walking two, and striking out six. The second-year 'Cat retired the last 10 batters he faced. Liu Fuenmayor sealed the victory, pitching a scoreless seventh in a non-save situation.

Bice (3-5) received the loss. He lasted five frames, giving up five runs on six hits, walking four, and striking out one.

Hess singled off Mikell Manzano in the fourth inning of game two. Agresti singled Hess to second before Genther delivered an RBI single to give the Boulders a 1-0 lead.

New York added in the fifth. Ryan Vogel walked. Dennis singled and Vogel advanced to third. Hess and Agresti picked up back-to-back RBI knocks to provide New York with a 3-0 advantage.

Tri-City rallied in the sixth. Amani Larry doubled off Isaac Rohde. Josh Leslie singled Larry to third. Julian Boyd plated Larry with a knock. Williams laid down a sac bunt and both runners advanced. Jones and Campos picked up back-to-back RBI singles off Parker Kluglewicz. Glancy had a go-ahead RBI fielder's choice to make it a 4-3 contest.

Manzano received a no-decision. He pitched 5.2 innings, yielding three runs on six hits, walking four, and striking out two.

Rohde was also handed a no-decision. He threw 5.1 innings, surrendering three runs on four hits, walking one, and striking out six.

Austin Dill (2-1) earned the playoff-clinching win. He tossed 1.1 innings scoreless, striking out one.

Kluglewicz (0-5) received the loss. He lasted 0.1 innings, allowing one run on two hits.

Tri-City begins a three-game series at "The Joe" tomorrow, Friday, August 22 nd against the Joliet Slammers. First pitch is scheduled for a 6:30 PM start.

GAME 1 FINAL (7) | TRI-CITY 6 | NEW YORK 2

W: Connor Wilford (9-2)

L: Emmett Bice (3-5)

Time of Game: 2:02

GAME 2 FINAL (7) | TRI-CITY 4 | NEW YORK 3

W: Austin Dill (2-1)

L: Parker Kluglewicz (0-5)

Time of Game: 1:58

Total Attendance: 4,905

The ValleyCats continue their 23 rd season in the Capital Region and final homestand of the regular season. Join the ValleyCats during the final regular season homestand from August 22-24 against the Joliet Slammers.

Based on the current standings, the ValleyCats would host Game 1 of the Wild Card Round on Wednesday, September 3 rd. Gates would open at 5:30 PM, with first pitch scheduled for a 6:30 PM start. Tickets purchased for any playoff games that are not played will become vouchers for the 2026 regular season.

Secure your ticket to fun here. Tickets can also be purchased by calling 518-629-CATS (2287), or visiting the Joe Bruno Stadium Box Office.







