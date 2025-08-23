Wild Things Snap Skid, Drops Magic Number to 5

Published on August 22, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, PA - Washington snapped its seven-game skid with a 14-2 win over the Mississippi Mud Monsters. The Wild Things with this win also are now four games ahead of Mississippi in the playoff race for the last wild card spot in the Midwest Conference and own a playoff magic number of five.

Both Washington and Mississippi threw up zeros in the first inning, but Washington didn't hesitate in the second inning. Pavin Parks sent a double down the right field line allowing Wagner Lagrange one batter later to bring Parks home from second and allow Washington to take a 1-0 lead.

The Wild Things kept up their scoring ways in the bottom of the third. Andrew Czech drew a bases-loaded walk and two came in on an error on a ground ball off the bat of Parks, making it 4-0.

The Mud Monsters scored their first run in the top of the fifth inning when Charlie Updegrave scored after reaching on an error. Nilo Rijo also scored before the final out was recorded and Mississippi left the top half of their inning only down 4-2.

The Wild Things tallied four runs in the sixth inning. Three Hillier got Washington back on the board when he laced an RBI double to the left field wall allowing Parks to score his second run of the game. Watson brought Fowler home from third base on an RBI single of his own. Finally, Reed sent a two-run RBI single to center field, scoring Hillier and Watson and the Wild Things had an 8-2 lead after six innings of play.

Fowler hit an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning scoring Parks from third base, giving Parks his third run of the game and the Wild Things a 9-2 lead. After a few wild pitches, Fowler scored on another to make it 10-2.

Sebastian Rodrigues was pulled after seven innings of work only allowing two runs, three hits, and three strikeouts. Christian Diaz came on in relief for Washington in the top of the eighth inning making the Mud Monsters go down in order. Rodriguez's start was his fifth quality start and third in a row. Both runs were unearned.

The Wild Things scored another four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. Caufield, Parks, Lagrange and Fowler all added a run to their stat line and with Caufield scoring a run, everyone in the Washington line up tonight had at least one run or an RBI. The Wild Things had a 14-2 lead heading into the ninth inning.

With the 12-run lead, Washington sent infielder Kyle Edwards onto the mound for Washington to get the final three outs in his first pro appearance on the mound. After four batters, Washington won 14-2.

With the loss Mississippi dropped 44-44 on the season while Washington advances to 48-40 and four games ahead of the Mud Monsters in the wild card race. Both teams meet back at EQT Park tomorrow for game two of the series, with first pitch scheduled for a 7:05 first pitch tomorrow.







Frontier League Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.