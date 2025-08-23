Boomers Clinch Playoff Slot

AVON, Ohio - The Schaumburg Boomers celebrated on Friday night in Ohio, securing the team's fourth Frontier League playoff appearance in five years by dispatching the Lake Erie Crushers 8-5 in the opener of the weekend series. The win coupled with a loss by the Mississippi Mud Monsters pushed the Boomers into the postseason after missing out by a half game last season.

The Boomers broke open a scoreless game by plating five runs in the fourth. Nick Podkul opened the inning with a single and Anthony Calarco followed with a walk. Kyle Fitzgerald was hit by a pitch with one away to load the bases. Alex Calarco coaxed a walk to force home the first run. Michael Gould stretched the lead to 3-0 by dropping a single into center. Christian Fedko made the score 5-0 with a two-run single. The Boomers sent 11 men to the plate in the frame.

Lake Erie was finally able to touch Schaumburg starter Derek Salata, scoring three runs the sixth to draw within a pair. Podkul provided insurance by spanking his second homer of the year in the eighth, a two-run shot that also scored Christian Fedko. Lake Erie scored twice in the bottom of the eighth but stranded the tying runs on base. Podkul drove home another insurance run in the ninth after being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Salata threw six innings to earn his first win since July 5. The Westchester, Ill. native allowed three runs on three hits with a walk and six strikeouts. Aaron Glickstein tossed a scoreless seventh. Dallas Woolfolk and Caleb Riedel combined to finish out the game with Riedel earning his second save with the Boomers and his 10th of the year. The Boomers finished with nine hits and drew nine walks while also being hit by a pitch three times. Podkul finished with three hits in the game and reached base five times. Gould also tallied three hits and reached four times. Fedko walked three times and reached on four occasions. Eight of the nine members of the lineup reached base. Schaumburg is the third team in the league to clinch a playoff slot this year.

The Boomers (53-35), who also gained a game on Gateway in the West Division standings and lead by 1.5 games with eight to go, continue the series on Saturday night at 6:05pm with RHP Buddie Pindel (8-6, 3.68) making his third start for the team. Lake Erie will counter with All-Star LHP Jack Eisenbarger (9-3, 2.58). The Boomers return home on Tuesday for the final three home games of the regular season. Tuesday night is Hispanic Heritage Night presented by Northwest Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. The fun of the 2025 season is down to the final two weeks of the regular season with just three home games remaining. Get your tickets now for the remaining home games this summer at Wintrust Field before it's too late. Make plans to be part of the fun! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.







