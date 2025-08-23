Crushers Drop Homestand Opener to Boomers, 8-5

Published on August 22, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (50-36) experienced a bit of jetlag in the opening game of the final homestand of the season against the Schaumburg Boomers (53-35). The 8-5 final allowed Schaumburg to clinch their spot in the Frontier League playoffs.

The Crushers' magic number to clinch their own playoff berth is one. With a Crushers win OR a Mississippi Mud Monsters loss at any point in the final eight games of the season, the Crushers will clinch their second straight playoff berth. Lake Erie's lead in the Central Division is three games.

The first scoring came in the 4th inning against RHP Anthony Escobar. The Boomers started to run downhill after a bases-loaded walk issued to C Alex Calarco. From there, all of 2B Michael Gould, LF Aaron Simmons, and RF Christian Fedko all poked RBI singles, amounting to a five-run inning.

Escobar only made it through two outs in the frame. He was removed due to a hand injury for LHP Franklin Parra, who got out of the inning with the bases loaded.

While the Crushers didn't have much mustered against RHP Derek Salata, RF Sam Franco powered a two-run double in the 6th to put Lake Erie on the board. Franco then scored on a wild pitch a few moments later. All of a sudden the Crushers were back in the game, down just 5-3.

Franklin Parra and RHP Dayan Reinoso combined for 2 scoreless relief innings. They handed the ball to RHP Brandyn Sittinger, who pitched a scoreless 7th. Sittinger, however, gave up a two-run homer in the 8th from 3B Nick Podkul, which came a pitch after 1B Alfredo Gonzalez failed to reel in a foul popup. Gonzalez was injured on the play and came out of the game for Jaidan Quinn.

With Schaumburg leading 7-3, Lake Erie scared them in the bottom of the 8th when new pitcher RHP Dallas Woolfolk quite literally couldn't find the strike zone. He hit the first batter he faced before walking the next two men, delivering just one strike to the first three hitters.

C Derek Vegas swung at a 2-0 delivery and grounded into a 6-4-3 double play, which scored a run, but the tradeoff was not a net-positive. The Crushers got an additional run in the inning thanks to a throwing error, but with a chance to really put up a nasty crooked number, the Crushers still trailed 7-5.

The Boomers got some 9th inning insurance on a bases-loaded hit by pitch, and the 8-5 score would hold as final in the opening game of the series.

Derek Salata (5-6) gave up three runs on three hits in the win. Anthony Escobar (9-5) made it through just 3 innings in his shortest start of the season, a losing effort. Caleb Reidel (10) finished the job in his second Boomers save since being acquired at the trade deadline.

The Crushers continue their series with Schaumburg tomorrow, August 23rd at 7:05pm. It's the final fireworks night of the season, so make sure you get your tickets online at lakeeriecrushers.com/tickets!

Can't join us at the ballpark? You can stream Crushers games home and away in 2025 on the brand new Frontier League streaming partner, HomeTeam Network or watch live on local television on Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN) in Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati markets!







Frontier League Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.