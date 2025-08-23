Tri-City Snaps Five-Game Win Streak

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (55-33) fell to the Joliet Slammers (40-48) 5-1 on Friday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

Joliet struck in the second. Antonio Valdez singled off Gino Sabatine. Errny Ordonez was then plunked. Valdez moved to third after Blake Berry hit into a double play. Brandon Heidal and Chris Davis delivered back-to-back RBI doubles to give the Slammers a 2-0 lead.

Joliet added in the third. Wes Albert walked Liam McArthur. Ian Battipaglia then singled before the two baserunners advanced on a wild pitch. Braylin Marine singled in two runs to pull the Slammers ahead, 4-0.

Heidal hit a solo home run in the fourth to make it a 5-0 contest.

Tri-City showed life in the ninth. Josh Leslie reached on an error from reliever Cameron Smith and went to second. Josue Urdaneta picked up an RBI single to cut the deficit to 5-1.

Ryan Daley (3-3) earned the win. He pitched six scoreless frames, giving up six hits, and striking out two.

Sabatine (2-1) received the loss. He tossed two innings as the opener, yielding two runs on four hits, striking out two.

Tri-City looks to take the middle game of the series tomorrow, Saturday, August 23 rd against the Joliet Slammers. First pitch is scheduled for a 6:30 PM start.

FINAL | JOLIET 5 | TRI-CITY 1

W: Ryan Daley (3-3)

L: Gino Sabatine (2-1)

Time of Game: 2:37

Total Attendance: 3,589

The ValleyCats continue their 23 rd season in the Capital Region and final homestand of the regular season. Join the ValleyCats tomorrow and Sunday for their final two home games of the regular season.

Tri-City has clinched the playoffs for the second straight year! Based on the current standings, the ValleyCats would host Game 1 of the Wild Card Round on Wednesday, September 3 rd. Gates would open at 5:30 PM, with first pitch scheduled for a 6:30 PM start. Tickets purchased for any playoff games that are not played will become vouchers for the 2026 regular season.

