Otters Tie Franchise Win Streak as Scott Breaks K Record

Published on August 22, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

EVANSVILLE, Ind- The Evansville Otters (36-52) took the opener in a pitcher's duel against the Windy City ThunderBolts (35-53) on Friday night 2-1. They have now won nine games in a row, tying the franchise record set in 2008 and 2022.

Braden Scott made his 19th start of the season and got going quick with three strikeouts through the first two innings.

All of the Otters offense came in the second and third and were both propelled by Windy City defensive mistakes. Stephen Paolini started the second by reaching on an error. After a stolen base, Cohen Wilbanks singled him in to jump Evansville out in front 1-0. Keenan Taylor got to second after a dropped fly ball in the third and Paolini doubled him in to double Evansville's lead.

Thankfully, that was all they needed as Scott delivered another masterpiece. He threw a scoreless third and fourth, striking out three more in the process. After a lead off single in the fifth, Braden Scott threw his 139th strikeout of the season, making him the Otters' single season record holder for most strikeouts, passing Andre Simpson who threw 138 in 2005. Not satisfied, he struck out the final batter to end the fifth.

Scott kept dealing with a scoreless sixth and seventh, striking out the final two batters. He went back out for the eighth, marking the longest outing by any Otters pitcher this year. After a couple of quick outs, including his 11th strikeout, he allowed a pinch-hit solo home run which was the only damage against him the entire night. He ended his night by getting the final out of the eighth on a ground out. Scott now has four straight home starts with 10 or more strikeouts while giving up one or fewer runs. It is also his second straight start not allowing any walks.

After a scoreless frame from the Otters offense, Garrett Crowley was called on to earn his fifth save. He struck out the first two batters he saw and got a ground out to secure the 2-1 victory. He has now worked six straight ninth innings and has set down all 18 batters he's seen. He has also struck out 10 of the last 12 batters he's faced.

Evansville returns to Bosse Field tomorrow night with a chance to earn their 10th straight victory which would be a new franchise record. First pitch for Star Wars Night is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT with gates opening at 5:30. There will be an auction for the themed jerseys on DASH and postgame fireworks following the game.

