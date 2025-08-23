Reeves and Bobo Smash Way to Florence Win

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, defeated the Gateway Grizzlies 7-5 in a comeback win on Friday night.

The Grizzlies drew first blood, getting to last week's Frontier League Pitcher of the Week, Evan Webster. Gateway would lead off the game with a double, the catalyst for a three-run inning, sending seven hitters to the plate.

Florence wouldn't take long to make it a ballgame, with each of the first three hitters in the second reaching, with doubles by both Brendan Bobo and Mike Ballard. Henry Hunter would tie the game with an RBI single, turning a 3-0 game into a 3-3 game.

Gateway would strike back in the fourth with a busy two-run inning, as six hitters would come to the plate. The five runs, the most Evan Webster would allow since the start of July, would be all the Grizzlies could muster. Webster still went six strong innings in a resiliant outing and ended up with the win on the night.

Down 5-3 in the sixth, TJ Reeves stayed red hot at the plate, blasting his 14th homer of the season to deep left field. Two batters later, Bobo matched Reeves with a towering 400-foot bomb, deep into the night in right field, to tie the game 5-5. Later in the inning, Dillon Baker would single home the go-ahead run, and Dalen Thompson would score an RBI groundout to give the Y'alls a 7-5 lead.

Carter Hines pitched two excellent shutout innings and gave way to Seth Mattox to close it in the ninth. Mattox capped off a stellar night for the bullpen with a clean 1-2-3 inning to notch his third save of the season.

Florence and Gateway return for a doubleheader on Saturday night at Thomas More Stadium. The Y'alls will send RHP Zac Westcott to the mound in game 1 and Edgar Martinez in the nightcap. Gateway will match them with Lukas Veinbergs and Jake Burcham. It is Flo-Vegas Night, presented by Dean Dorton, and first pitch is scheduled for 6:36 PM ET.







