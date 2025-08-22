Titans Continue Roll with Sweep of Aigles, Hold Sole Possession of Final Playoff Spot

Trois-Rivičres, QC - The Ottawa Titans (47-40) completed a four-game series sweep of the Trois-Rivičres Aigles (34-53) with a slim 6-5 win on Thursday - winning their fifth in a row and taking sole possession of the final playoff spot in the Atlantic Conference.

Loading the bases against right-hander Mike Hansell (loss, 5-7) in the top of the second, Jackie Urbaez clubbed a bases-clearing triple to the left field corner to put the Titans up 3-0.

Rookie southpaw Ryan Rembisz (ND, 0-1) narrowly escaped trouble in the first but ran into quick trouble in the bottom of the second. As the Aigles loaded the bases with nobody out, Gabe Lopez singled in one to get the home side on the board. Before the inning was over, Mathieu Vallé and Brandon Hylton each picked up two-run singles as the Aigles put up a five-spot on Rembisz to go up 5-3.

With a pair on and two outs in the top of the third, the Titans answered right back on RBI singles from Damone Hale and Kaiden Cardoso to tie the score in the blink of an eye.

Retiring nine of the final ten he faced, Rembisz gave way to the bullpen with a one-out walk of Juan Carlos Negret at first. Fellow rookie Lance Koch (win, 1-0) needed just one pitch to get the Titans out of the fifth inning, getting Manny Garcia to hit into a double play. Rembisz went four and a third, allowing five runs on six hits, walking two, hitting one, and striking out three.

In the bottom of the fifth, left-hander Luke Powell saw the bases load up with none out courtesy of a single and two walks. On in relief inheriting a tough spot, right-hander Jon Beymer rolled a 3-2-3 double play off the bat of Lopez before getting Vallé to ground out to keep the game tied at five.

The Titans took the lead for good in the top of the sixth, seeing Cristian Inoa knock Hansell out of the game with a double. Left-hander Cal Carver allowed the inherited runner to score as Justin Fogel lined an RBI single down the left field line to put the Titans up 6-5.

Hansell went five and two-thirds, allowing six runs on 12 hits, walking two, and striking out a career-high ten in the loss.

Two scoreless innings from Mark Simon and a shut-down ninth from Shane Gray (save, 11) out of the bullpen propelled the Titans to the series sweep.

Posting a season-high tying 18 hits in the win, Kaiden Cardoso led the way, going 4-for-4 with a walk and an RBI. Justin Fogel and Jake Sanford each had three hits, while Jackie Urbaez, Cristian Inoa, and Damone Hale posted two knocks each.

With the New York Boulders swept in their doubleheader against the Tri-City ValleyCats, the Titans sit alone in the final playoff spot in the Atlantic Conference, 1.5 games up on the Boulders with nine games to go.

The Ottawa Titans start a three-game series against the Brockton Rox on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium. Fans will be treated to post-game fireworks, presented by Archangel Fireworks. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2025 Single-Game Tickets, Group Outings, and 2026 ticket packages, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

