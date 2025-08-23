Bird Dawgs' Fast Start Spoiled in Loss to Boulders

Bird Dawgs fast start spoiled in loss to Boulders Seven-run fifth inning dooms Down East in 11-3 defeat [A baseball player running to first base AI-generated content may be incorrect.] KINSTON, N.C -The Down East Bird Dawgs struck first on a two-run homer in the opening inning, but the New York Boulders answered with a decisive seven-run fifth to pull away for an 11-3 win Friday night at Grainger Stadium.

New York plated a run in the first when Fritz Genther hit an RBI single to take a 1-0 lead.

The Bird Dawgs answered in the bottom half as Jaylen Smith launched a two-run homer to move in front 2-1.

New York regained momentum in the third, bringing home two runs, and then broke the game open in the fifth with seven runs to extend the lead to 10-2.

The Boulders added another in the sixth before the Bird Dawgs scratched across a run on a Yeniel Laboy RBI single to cap the scoring at 11-3.

Axel Andueza (2-3) took the loss, allowing six runs on six hits over four innings.

Blaine Traxel (2-2) earned the win, giving up three runs on six hits while striking out five across 5 1/3 innings. Coby Reeves notched his first professional save, tossing the final 3 2/3 innings scoreless while striking out six.

The Bird Dawgs drop to 34-53 and will take on the Boulders for game two of the series on Saturday, August 22, with first pitch set for 7 p.m.

