Boomers Edged by Gateway in Series Opener

Published on August 19, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers kicked off a big series against the team chasing them in the standings, the Gateway Grizzlies, but could not hold a pair of leads in suffering an 8-7 defeat at Wintrust Field on Tuesday night.

The Boomers grabbed the lead behind a pair of runs in the bottom of the first. Christian Fedko led off the game with a single and Chase Dawson followed with a double. Nick Podkul put the Boomers on the board with a sacrifice fly. Anthony Calarco followed by plating his 105th run of the year with an RBI single. Gateway scored three times in the fourth to lead 3-2 but the Boomers quickly tied the game in the bottom of the inning when Will Prater raked a single up the middle with two away to score Banks Tolley.

Three runs scored in the bottom of the fifth to hand the Boomers a 6-3 edge. Dawson opened the inning with a solo homer to right, his first homer of the year. With runners at second and third Tolley dumped a single into right and Aaron Simmons followed with an RBI fielder's choice. Gateway responded with two in the top of the sixth to draw within 6-5 before an RBI single from Tolley in the bottom of the inning made the score 7-5. The visitors scored three runs in the seventh to take the lead and held on as the Boomers left the tying run at second in the ninth.

Schaumburg finished with nine hits while drawing five walks but stranded nine on the bases, four of which were in scoring position. Calarco finished with three hits in the contest while Dawson and Tolley notched two hits apiece. Cristian Lopez threw five innings in a no-decision, striking out six. The pitching staff issued seven walks in the loss.

The Boomers (51-33), who are closing in on a fourth playoff appearance in five years with a magic number of five, will continue the series on Wednesday night at 6:30pm on Wednesday Night Baseball presented by the Schaumburg Business Association. LHP Cole Cook (9-3, 4.20) is the scheduled starter for the Boomers.







Frontier League Stories from August 19, 2025

