Pitching Caves as Crushers Fall in Mississippi

Published on August 16, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Pearl, MS - The Lake Erie Crushers (48-33) pitching staff gave up another big number on Saturday night. They fell to the Mississippi Mud Monsters (41-41) in a 15-8 final. The Crushers remain two games up on Washington for the Central Division lead.

Lake Erie got on the board two batters into the ballgame on a sacrifice fly by LF Burle Dixon after CF Dario Gomez'leadoff triple right out of the gate.

The Mud Monsters responded with three runs against RHP Anthony Escobar in the 2nd on three hits, capped off by a triple by DH Karell Paz.

The seesaw tipped back to the Crushers in the 3rd, though. A ripped RBI single by DH Sam Franco put the Crushers back within a run. With the bases loaded, the Crushers failed to score further, settling for the 3-2 deficit.

The Crushers took a 4-3 lead in the 4th on an RBI groundout by 3B Jaidan Quinn and a sacrifice fly from Dario Gomez, but the Mud Monsters had the response.

The same part of the order that did damage got back to work in the 4th against Escobar, putting up another three spot on three more hits to go back up, 6-4. Escobar was inducing weak contact as he has all season, but the hits kept falling for Mississippi. Escobar's six earned runs were the second most he'd given up in a game in 2025.

Escobar struck out the side in the 6th to finish his outing strong, but the 7th inning was the kill shot. RHP Dayan Reinoso had no command, walking the first two batters on eight pitches ahead of five straight run-producing hits. Six runs came across for Mississippi, and they broke the game open, 12-4.

Lake Erie clawed into the game with a four-run 8th highlighted by an RBI single by RF Sebastian Alexander and a bases clearing double by Dario Gomez.

Despite Lake Erie getting back within four, the Mud Monsters put across three insurance runs in the bottom of the 8th to put the game away for good, taking the middle game 15-8.

Tyree Thompson (5-2) was awarded just his second win in a start this season, while Anthony Escobar (9-4) just couldn't quite find enough outs in the loss.

The rubber match with Mississippi starts tomorrow, August 17th at 7pm ET. The team returns home to Avon on Friday, August 22nd. T ickets are online at lakeeriecrushers.com/tickets !

