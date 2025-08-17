Jackals Split Twin-Bill with Boomers

PATERSON, N.J. - The New Jersey Jackals (24-54) split a doubleheader with the Schaumburg Boomers (50-33). The Jackals won 5-4 in game one. Schaumburg claimed the nightcap 7-4. In game one, Schaumburg plated four runs starting with Anthony Calarco's 102nd RBI on a single that scored Christian Fedko. Later in the inning, Aaron Simmons lifted a three-run home run to grow the lead to 4-0.

The Jackals cut the gap in half when Sam Angelo hit a two-run blast in the second that also drove in Luis Acevedo. In the fifth, Ryan Ford put New Jersey ahead with a three-run shot that plated Kenneth Jimenez and Bryson Parks.

Jackals' starter Anthony Leak (W, 1-2) earned the win in his first professional start. He threw six innings, allowed four runs and struck out four. Christian Johnson (L, 2-3) took the loss. He tossed five innings and conceded five runs with nine strikeouts. Dusty Baird (S, 1) booked the save, putting up a zero in the seventh.

In game two, it was the Jackals scoring four in the first when Issac Bellony skied a grand slam, the first in 2025 for the Jackals, scoring Bryson Parks, Ford and Jake DeLeo.

Trailing 4-0 in the third, the Boomers cut into the margin on a Calarco single that scored Fedko. In the fifth, they trimmed the gap to one on Calarco's second RBI of the game, a single scoring Michael Gould. Later in the inning, Nick Podkul elevated a sacrifice fly which allowed Chase Dawson to score.

In the sixth inning, Schaumburg evened the game on a Gould single. Chase Dawson pushed the Boomers ahead with a single. Podkul provided insurance with a two-RBI single that grew the lead to 7-4.

Jackals' starter Logan Waltz (ND, 0-1) threw 4.1 innings and allowed three runs with three strikeouts. Max Martzolf (L, 0-3) pitched 1.2 innings, surrendering four runs with one strikeout. Michael Esposito put up a zero in the seventh.

Nick Paciorek (W, 2-1) earned the win, throwing one inning with a strikeout in relief of Derek Salata (ND, 4-6), who dealt 4.0 innings and gave up four runs while striking out four. Caleb Reidel (S, 9) secured the save, shutting out New Jersey in the seventh.

The Jackals and Boomers conclude their series tomorrow in the rubber game. First pitch is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. ET.







