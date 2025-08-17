Boomers Split at New Jersey

PATERSON, N.J. - The Schaumburg Boomers were unable to hold a 4-0 lead in the opener but rallied from down 4-0 in the second game to split a pair of contests with the New Jersey Jackals on Saturday night.

NEW JERSEY 5, BOOMERS 4 - GAME ONE

The Boomers scored four times in the first inning but could not hold the lead as a pair of homers from the hosts handed New Jersey the win in the opener.

Christian Fedko led off the game with a single and stole second before scoring on an RBI single from Anthony Calarco. Aaron Simmons made the score 4-0 by roping a three-run homer to right. New Jersey received a two-run homer in the second and a go-ahead three-run homer in the fifth to account for the final.

Christian Johnson struck out nine in five innings and allowed just five hits but was hit with the loss. Dylan Stutsman notched a 1-2-3 sixth. The bats finished with five hits but managed just one after the first inning, The team also drew three walks.

BOOMERS 7, NEW JERSEY 4 - GAME TWO

New Jersey connected on a grand slam in the top of the first but the Boomers were able to rally to salvage a split.

Christian Fedko doubled to open the third inning and scored on a single from Anthony Calarco. Two more runs scored in the top of the third. Michael Gould and Chase Dawson singled ahead of Calarco, who knocked home his second run of the game with the third straight hit. Nick Podkul added a sacrifice fly. The Boomers were able to grab the lead with four runs in the sixth. Will Prater reached on a bunt single with one away. Fedko walked and Gould singled to tie the score. Dawson singled home the go-ahead run and Podkul capped the scoring with a two-run double.

Nick Paciorek earned the win in relief. Caleb Riedel nailed down his first save with the Boomers. Calarco and Dawson both finished with three hits as the Boomers rapped out 13 in the second contest.

The Boomers (50-33), who are closing in on a fourth playoff appearance in five years, will conclude the roadtrip on Sunday afternoon at 2:05pm with RHP Buddie Pindel on the mound.







