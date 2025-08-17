Trois-Rivieres Gets Revenge with Late Comeback

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, dropped a 7-6 heartbreaker to Trois-Rivieres on Saturday night. The loss makes Florence 0-8 on Saturday road games this season.

After a thrilling 8-6 win on Friday night, Florence jumped out to an early lead in the third inning. Jackson Hauge led off with a double and Dillon Baker followed with a single, but was replaced at first by Tyler Shaneyfelt, who grounded into a fielder's choice. With runners at the corners, TJ Reeves stayed hot at the plate and roped a two-run double to take the early lead.

The Y'alls would score again in the fourth inning when Hauge drove in Dalen Thompson to take a 3-0 lead. Trois-Rivieres scratched across one run in the fifth to make it 3-1, but it was Hauge once again who ripped a sacrifice fly in the sixth to get it right back.

Bradley Wilson drew the start for Florence and looked solid through five frames, allowing just one run. The Y'alls sent Wilson out for the sixth inning, and Trois-Rivieres made them pay. Wilson was tagged for three runs on four hits to tie the game at 4-4.

In the top of the seventh, Shaneyfelt led off the inning with a single. After a five-hit performance yesterday, Reeves was looking for more and crushed a two-run blast to left field to break the tie and give the Y'alls a 6-4 lead.

Carter Hines entered at the bottom of the sixth and was able to escape a tight jam that Wilson had left him. Hines wouldn't have the same luck in the bottom of the seventh, and Trois-Rivieres loaded the bases with nobody out. A two-run single and a sacrifice fly gave the Aigles a 7-6 lead.

The Y'alls were able to score five runs in the ninth inning to come back yesterday, and they looked for some more drama in the ninth tonight. Shaneyfelt reached on a walk to put the tying run on base for Reeves. Shaneyfelt stole second on the first pitch, and the throw went into center field, which the speedster used to make it to third. With just one out and the tying run 90 feet away, Reeves struck out, and Zeisler flied out to deep left field to end the game.

Florence will return to Trois-Rivieres for the finale of the three-game series on Sunday afternoon. The Y'alls will send the Southpaw, Evan Webster, to the mound with the first pitch scheduled for 1:05 PM ET.







