Grizzlies Stumble in Loss to Windy City

Published on August 16, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

SAUGET, ILL. - The Gateway Grizzlies fell behind early, committed a season-high three errors on defense, and were held off the scoreboard on offense until late in an 8-1 loss to the Windy City ThunderBolts on Saturday night at Arsenal BG Ballpark.

Lukas Veinbergs (5-4) struggled off the jump, surrendering two runs in the top of the first inning, one of which was unearned thanks to the first of Gateway's three errors on defense as Windy City took a 2-0 lead. Thanks to hits by Gabe Holt and Sawyer Smith as well as a walk by Victor Castillo in the bottom of the first, the Grizzlies loaded the bases with one out against ThunderBolts starter Dante Maietta (4-2), but Mark Shallenberger hit into an inning-ending double play to thwart the threat.

Windy City would break the game open in the top of the third inning, scoring three more runs to go ahead 5-0. Maietta also settled in, as Gateway managed no additional hits in the contest until the seventh inning. In the top of that frame, two more Grizzlies errors helped lead to two additional runs and a 7-0 ThunderBolts advantage.

After Windy City completed their scoring in the top of the eighth, the Grizzlies' lone run of offense came in the bottom of the eighth when Holt walked to lead off, Smith singled to center field, and two batters later, a Castillo sacrifice fly made it 8-1. But that was all Gateway could muster as their magic number to clinch a playoff spot remained at 8.

The Grizzlies will look to bounce back in the rubber game of the series as well as the final game of the season series and the last game of their home stand on Sunday, August 17, sending Jake Burcham to the mound for his first professional start against the ThunderBolts' Bryce Hellgeth. First pitch at Arsenal BG Ballpark is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT.







