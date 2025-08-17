Boulders Roll Over Ottawa on "Star Wars" Night
Published on August 16, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)
New York Boulders News Release
Pomona, NY - After waiting out a two-hour rain delay, the New York Boulders scored the game's final nine runs to earn a crucial 10-2 victory over the Ottawa Titans on Saturday night at Clover Stadium.
With the victory, New York (45-36) moves 3.5 games ahead of the Titans (42-40) for the Atlantic Conference's final wild card spot and remains 2 games behind Sussex County atop the East Division.
After managing just two runs on five hits in the series opener, the Boulders' offense racked up double-digit runs and hits for the first time in a week, with C Jason Agresti smashing a solo HR just three batters in for a 1-0 lead.
Ottawa tied the score in the second, then nosed ahead 2-1 in the fourth, but the Boulders responded in the bottom half on back-to-back sacrifice flies from 3B Santino Rosso and LF Zane Zurbrugg, grabbing the lead for good at 3-2.
New York added further insurance with single runs in the sixth and seventh before blowing things open with a five-run eighth inning that saw Agresti deliver a two-run single, while DH Austin Dennis, SS Fritz Genther, and RF Alfredo Marte had an RBI apiece.
RHP Garrett Cooper (W, 8-1 / 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 4 SO) collected his team-high eighth win, and has now earned a victory in three of his last four outings.
LHP Ethan Bradford and RHP Tyler Vail combined for three scoreless innings in relief.
Also of note:
* Bradford has posted an 0.68 ERA in 13.2 IP across his last 8 appearances
* New York's bullpen has allowed just one earned run over its last 15.1 IP
* CF Ryan Vogel was hit by a pitch in the eighth inning, extending his on-base streak to 21 consecutive games
The Boulders will conclude their series against Ottawa tomorrow (Sunday) afternoon, with the rubber game scheduled for 4:00 PM EDT.
All New York Boulders games -- home and away -- are streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. For subscription information, visit FrontierLeagueTV.com
-- Written by Dylan Brett & Marc Ernay
