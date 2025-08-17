Mississippi Hit Their Way To Win

Pearl, MS - The Mississippi Mud Monsters (41-41) came out swinging against the Lake Erie Crushers on Saturday night to take game two of the series 15-8. Tyree Thompson came off the injured list and pitched well for the Mud Monsters, enough to earn the win in this one. The offense came alive and feasted on the pitching of the Lake Erie Crushers, making them pay for mistakes.

In the top of the first, Dario Gomez (3-for-5) tripled to right centerfield and scored on a sacrifice fly by Burle Dixon (1-for-4). In the bottom of the second, Mississippi broke out for three runs thanks to an RBI single by Victor Diaz (3-for-5), an RBI triple from Karrell Paz (2-for-4), and a groundout that brought home a run from Nilo Rijo (2-for-5).

Lake Erie got a run back in the third and took the lead with a two-run fourth inning thanks to an RBI groundout and a sacrifice fly to take a 4-3 lead. Once again, the Mud Monsters responded with three runs. A two-run double by Rijo and a sacrifice fly by Ryan Cash (0-for-3) gave Mississippi a 6-4 lead. Thompson coming off the injured list battled in just about every inning but was able to get through five innings and qualify for his fifth win of the season.

Six runs in the bottom of the seventh broke the game wide open. Two walks to lead off the inning, followed by a two-run single by Davis Bradshaw (4-for-4) to leftfield was the start of five consecutive hits. The newest Mud Monster, Charlie Updegrave (2-for-4) doubled halfway up the wall in right centerfield and scored on a Diaz double off the wall in dead centerfield. Paz doubled down the leftfield line to bring Diaz to the plate. Rijo followed with a single that brought home Paz. After the play, second baseman Davie Morgan and manager Jared Lemieux were both ejected, clearly frustrated with a couple of calls that didn't go Lake Erie's way.

The Crushers scored four runs in the top of the eighth and put pressure on the Mud Monsters, but Mississippi was able to add some insurance, plating three runs in the bottom of the eighth. Chris Barraza struck out three in the ninth to finish the ballgame and secure win number forty-one for Mississippi. Tomorrow's game will start at 6:00 CDT with Luis Devers (7-5) getting the ball for the Mud Monsters in the rubber game of the three-game set.







