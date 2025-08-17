Bird Dawgs Fall in Slugfest against Miners

AUGUSTA, N.J. - The Down East Bird Dawgs traded blows with the Sussex County Miners in a back-and-forth slugfest Saturday night, but a six-run fifth inning proved too much to overcome in an 18-11 loss at Skylands Stadium.

Sussex County struck first with three runs in the opening frame to take a 3-0 lead.

The Bird Dawgs answered in the third when Yassel Pino ripped an RBI double and Kalae Harrison scored on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to 3-2. Jordan Smith added an RBI double in the bottom half for the Miners to extend the lead to 4-2.

Christian Adams hit his second home run of the season in the fourth to bring Down East within one, but Sussex County countered in the bottom of the inning on Dom Johnson's RBI single and a two-run homer from Sean Roby Jr. that stretched the margin to 7-3.

The Bird Dawgs briefly surged ahead in the fifth. After Harrison scored on an error, Yeniel Laboy launched a go-ahead grand slam to left field, putting Down East in front 8-7.

That momentum was short-lived, as Sussex County answered with six runs in the bottom half and tacked on three more in the seventh for a commanding 16-8 advantage.

Down East scratched across a run in the seventh when Tyler Blaum drew a bases-loaded walk, but the Miners immediately answered in the home half. The Bird Dawgs plated two more in the ninth on an RBI double by Elias Stevens and Blaum's run-scoring single, but the rally fell short, falling 18-11.

Eric Waldichuk (0-3) took the loss, allowing six runs, two earned, over 2/3 of an inning in relief of Bird Dawgs starter Axel Andueza. Andueza gave up six earned runs on seven hits during his four innings of work.

Tyler Thornton earned the win for the Miners, giving up eight runs, four earned, on seven hits across 5 2/3 innings.

The Bird Dawgs fall to 31-50 and will look to take the series finale against Sussex County on Sunday, August 17, with first pitch scheduled for 2:05 p.m.

