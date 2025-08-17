Scott K's 13 as Otters Win Second Straight Series

EVANSVILLE, Ind - The Evansville Otters (31-52) won their fourth consecutive game and second straight series with a 6-0 win over the Joliet Slammers (38-45) on Saturday night.

Braden Scott made his 18th start of the season and he had his ace stuff working for him tonight. He struck out two in the first and stranded two runners.

The Otters offense didn't waste any time as Graham Brown and JT Benson both reached on singles. After G. Brown stole third, Logan Brown scored him on a sacrifice bunt. LJ Jones followed with a line drive single to score Benson.

Behind the background of two more scoreless innings for Scott, Evansville added three more in the third. Dennis Pierce led off the inning with a solo home run, tying him for the team high. G. Brown and Benson each followed with their second hit of the game. L. Brown singled in the other Brown for the second time and later in the inning, Keenan Taylor hit a sacrifice fly to extend Evansville's lead to 5-0. Crix Taveras led off the fourth with a double and eventually scored on Benson's third hit of the night.

After the shaky first inning, Scott settled in, retiring 13 straight batters before a high chop single in the fifth ended the streak. Scott finished the fifth with a strikeout, recording two in each of his first five innings. He struck out one in the sixth and two in the seventh to beat his previous career high of 12 punchouts in a game. Scott's 13 tonight extended his Frontier League leading strikeout total to 132 on the season. It also put him within six of the Otters single season record of 138 set by Andre Simpson in 2005.

Nolan Thebiay relieved Scott and, following in his predecessor's footprints, struck out two in the eighth and two in the ninth to finish out the ballgame. The 17 strikeouts as a staff tonight tied a season high set on May 22nd against Schaumburg.

The Otters are back in action tomorrow afternoon with a chance to get their second home sweep of the season. First pitch for the Jersey Day game is scheduled for 12:35 p.m. CT with gates opening at 11:30 a.m.

