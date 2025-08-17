Late Surge Rocks Titans in Middle Game

Pomona, NY - After a two-hour rain delay, the Ottawa Titans (42-40) dropped a 10-2 decision to the New York Boulders (45-36) on Saturday, seeing a four-game winning streak come to an end.

Making his professional debut, left-hander Ryan Rembisz (loss, 0-1) battled all night - seeing the Boulders get in front on a two-out solo blast from Jason Agresti in the last of the first frame.

The Titans quickly answered against ace Garrett Cooper (win, 8-1), with Taylor Wright clubbing an RBI single to left-centre in the top of the second. The base hit from Wright scored a leadoff Cristian Inoa double to tie the score.

In the fourth, Taylor Wright was back at it - recording his second RBI single of the night with a knock up the middle. The one-out single scored a leadoff AJ Wright double to put the Titans ahead 2-1.

The Boulders used the bottom half to ignite the surge - loading the bases against Rembisz with nobody out. Santino Rosso tied the game with a sac fly to centre, scoring Agresti, before Zane Zurbrugg lifted a sacrifice fly to centre as well to plate Fritz Genther to put the home side ahead for good at 3-2.

Rembisz gave the Titans four and two-thirds in his first pro outing, allowing just three runs on four hits, walking three, and striking out six in the defeat.

The Boulders took advantage of the bases loaded once again against Brandon Marklund in the bottom of the sixth, scoring a run as Kyle Hess was beaned, making it 4-2.

Luke Powell allowed an unearned run in the seventh, as the Boulders plated one on a misthrow from catcher Victor Cerny on a steal attempt at second with runners on the corners. With Alfredo Marte stealing second, Genther managed to score from third on an E2, seeing the Boulders go ahead 5-2.

In the eighth, Zac Cameron managed to get just one out, allowing five runs on four hits, seeing the Boulders add plenty of insurance to run the score to 10-2.

After six quality innings from Cooper, the Boulders got a combined three shutout innings from Ethan Bradford and Tyler Vail to set up the rubber game.

Taylor Wright and Cristian Inoa each posted two hits in the loss for the Titans. Justin Fogel saw his five-game hit streak come to an end but drew a walk. Kaiden Cardoso went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk.

The Ottawa Titans continue a seven-game road trip with the finale of a crucial three-game series against the New York Boulders on Sunday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. at Clover Stadium in Pomona, New York. After the series with the Boulders, the Titans will play four in Trois-Rivičres, starting with a doubleheader on Tuesday night. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

