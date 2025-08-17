Five-Run 8th Burns Washington in Middle Game, Rodriguez Works QS

Published on August 16, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







QUÉBEC CITY, QC - Sebastian Rodriguez was great over six innings in limiting damage through 10 hits allowed, eight of which were singles, en route to a quality start, and left in line for his fourth win but more late-game heroics from the homestanding Capitales burned Washington in the middle game. Quebec took it 7-4 and has captured the weekend series.

Rodriguez was tagged for two runs in the third, one of which was unearned. That was all he surrendered. He got a no decision in the start, his fourth quality start as a Wild Thing.

Washington got a run back in the fourth on an error after a throw got into left on a double steal by Andrew Czech and Wagner Lagrange. The Wild Things then grabbed a 3-2 lead with a two-run sixth, scoring on a double by Ethan Wilder and a single by Kyle Edwards.

Hector Garcia worked a scoreless seventh inning before Quebec got hot in the 8 th. Kendall Simmons hit a game-tying solo homer to center and the Capitales tacked on four more from there. Two more were charged to Joe Nahas and two were charged to Danny Diaz. Chad Coles struck out Anthony Quirion to get Washington out of the inning.

A double play ball hit by Jeff Liquori scored Edwards in the ninth but it was all Washington could muster.

The Wild Things and Capitales will finish the series tomorrow evening at 5:05 p.m. Jordan DiValerio will start for Washington and oppose lefty Harley Gollert for Quebec.







Frontier League Stories from August 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.