ValleyCats Drop Doubleheader to Rox

Published on August 16, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

BROCKTON, MA - The Tri-City ValleyCats (50-32) fell 2-1 and 1-0 to the Brockton Rox (34-45) in a doubleheader on Saturday at Campanelli Stadium.

Mikell Manzano received a no-decision for Tri-City in game one of the twinbill. He threw 6.2 shutout innings, giving up four hits and four walks while striking out two.

Omar Melendez was handed a no-decision for Brockton. He pitched 5.1 scoreless innings, allowing five hits and two walks, while striking out five.

Tri-City broke the deadlock in extra innings. Josh Leslie was the free runner at second base for the 'Cats in the eighth. Julian Boyd grounded out, and Leslie moved to third. Javeyan Williams lifted a sac fly off Mike McKenna to provide the ValleyCats with a 1-0 advantage.

Tommy Kretzler was the ghost runner in the bottom of the eighth for the Rox. Derek Bender flew out and Kretzler advanced to third. Hemmanuel Rosario delivered a game-tying RBI single off Nate Nabholz. Brett Young then pinch-ran for Rosario. Evan Giordano singled Young to third. Jamey Smart followed suit with a walk-off single to provide Brockton with a 2-1 victory.

McKenna (3-3) earned the win. He tossed an inning, yielding an unearned run and struck out one.

Nabholz (0-2) received the loss. He went an inning, surrendering two runs, one earned on three hits, walking one, and striking out one.

Joe Kemlage was handed a no-decision for the Rox in the nightcap. He threw five shutout frames, giving up two hits and three walks while striking out two.

Bender homered off Wes Albert in the sixth to provide Brockton with a 1-0 lead in game two.

Dylan Bedder (2-0) earned the win. He pitched a scoreless sixth, walking one, and striking out three. Trevor Anibal tossed a scoreless seventh and picked up his second save. He went an inning, walking one, and striking out one.

Albert (4-2) received the loss. He delivered a quality start, going six frames, yielding one run on four hits, walking two, and striking out two.

The ValleyCats wrap up their eight-game road trip tomorrow, Sunday, August 17 th. First pitch is scheduled for a 3:30 PM start.

GAME 1 FINAL (8) | BROCKTON 2 | TRI-CITY 1

W: Mike McKenna (3-3)

L: Nate Nabholz (0-2)

Time of Game: 2:14

GAME 2 FINAL (7) | BROCKTON 1 | TRI-CITY 0

W: Dylan Bedder (2-0)

L: Wes Albert (4-2)

S: Trevor Anibal (2)

Time of Game: 1:37

Total Attendance: 2,085

