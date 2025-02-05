Boomers Announce Extensions for Bennett and Larson

February 5, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - It is with great pleasure that the four-time Frontier League Champion Schaumburg Boomers announce that field manager Jamie Bennett and executive vice president/general manager Michael Larson have agreed to contract extensions with the organization through 2028.

"I am very pleased to announce contract extensions for both our Vice President and General Manager, Michael Larson, and Field Manager, Jamie Bennett," said Schaumburg Boomers Owner, Patrick A. Salvi.

The tandem has worked together from the 2018 season onward and have helped expand upon the success that Bennett, the only field manager in team history, already started.

Bennett owns the fifth most victories in Frontier League history and will move into fourth this summer. The Tennessee native won his 600th career game last season. Bennett has directed the Boomers to four Frontier League championships, tied for the most by an individual manager. The four titles won by the Boomers are the most by any single franchise in league history and the team has achieved the feat in just 12 seasons.

"Jamie is a proven winner, strong leader, and extremely well respected throughout professional baseball," Salvi said. "We are fortunate to have him leading the Boomers on the field as we continue to pursue Frontier League Championships!" said.

The team has reached the playoffs six times under the guidance of Bennett, including three straight seasons from 2021-23. The 2021 team won the title while the 2022 squad lost one of the most competitive championship series in league history, bringing an end to a stretch of 11 consecutive playoff series wins. Bennett won his first title in 2013, just the second year of the organization. The club became the first team in league history to complete a 6-0 run through the postseason. The Boomers won the championship again in 2014, becoming just the third team in league history to win back-to-back titles.

Owning an all-time record of 622-529, Bennett helped the team set a league record for home victories in 2014 when the team finished 40-11. The Boomers, the only team Bennett has ever managed, have produced a pair of league MVPs (David Harris - 2017 and Quincy Nieporte - 2021). Jake Cousins, a member of the Boomers in 2019, reached the big leagues in 2021 with the Milwaukee Brewers. Cousins has been in the majors for parts of four seasons and has pitched in the postseason with both the Brewers, and, most recently, the New York Yankees in 2024, making six appearances including pitching in the ALCS.

Many other players have seen an opportunity to continue their career in the affiliated ranks. The success has not just extended to players as two members of Bennett's coaching staff are currently in MLB. Derek Shomon, a long-time coach under Bennett, is the assistant hitting coach for the Miami Marlins. Patrick O'Sullivan is also an assistant hitting coach with the San Diego Padres.

With Larson at the front of the organization the success for the Boomers has not just been on the field. Larson has three times been selected as the Bob Wolfe Award winner as the Frontier League's Executive of the Year (2019, 2021 and 2023). Larson earned the John Dittrich Award as the Minor League Executive of the Year by the Pitch and Hit Club of Chicago in 2024. During Larson's tenure attendance at Wintrust Field has continually risen from 3,176 per game in 2018 to 4,721 in 2024 as the Boomers have established themselves as one of the premier organizations in all of the MLB Partner Leagues.

"Michael's vision and leadership has driven the Boomers over the last 8 years to the forefront of MLB Partner League Baseball," said Boomer's owner, Patrick A. Salvi. "I'm pleased to have him lead our organization forward as we continue to focus on enhancing fan experience, and focus on making Wintrust Field a focal point for the community!"

The team has drawn over 200,000 fans in each of the past three seasons, setting franchise records each year. During the 2024 season the Boomers saw 231,322 enter Wintrust Field. The top six single game crowds have come over the last two seasons including a pair of games over 8,000 in 2024. Fourteen of the top 20 attended games in team history have come while Larson has been the general manager. The Boomers, who are just one of a few franchises to eclipse 200,000 fans in league history, have also led the league in attendance in every season under Larson.

As an organization, the Boomers have won several awards under Larson, including being selected as the 2021 Frontier League Organization of the Year. Other awards include the Pitch and Hit Club of Chicago Organization of the Year, the Frontier League's Clint Brown Award for excellence in marketing, the Schaumburg Business Association (SBA) Business of the Year and the SBA Rookie of the Year.

Wintrust Field has continually undergone upgrades each of the last four years under Larson, adding a new beer garden for the 2025 season among other upgrades. The brand of the Boomers has grown to become recognizable in Chicagoland and continues to expand throughout the region. The naming rights deal to Wintrust Field was also orchestrated under Larson in 2021. The franchise is committed to charities and local organizations in the Northwest suburbs, helping enhance their home community. Many non-baseball events also take place at Wintrust Field throughout the entire year, not just baseball season.

The Boomers open the 2025 season at Wintrust Field on May 8. The team will play 48 games at home this summer. Visit boomersbaseball.com to get your hands on single game tickets, season tickets and group outings now.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from February 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.