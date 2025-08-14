Anthony Calarco Sets League Record in Extra-Inning Defeat

Published on August 14, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

AUGUSTA, N.J. - Anthony Calarco set the Frontier League single season record for RBIs by eclipsing the 100-mark for the year, but the Schaumburg Boomers suffered a 6-5 loss to the Sussex County Miners in 10 innings on Thursday night.

Following three innings of zeroes the Boomers broke through with four runs in the fourth. Nick Podkul doubled with one away and Calarco followed with a two-run homer to set the record driving home his 100th and 101st runs of the year to set the mark. Pete Pirman drove home 100 runs in 2005 for Kalamazoo and Jose Vargas drove home 100 for Traverse City in 2012. Banks Tolley singled and scored on a double from Kyle Fitzgerald. Alex Calarco, Anthony's younger brother, dropped a single into left to score the fourth run. Starter Cole Cook retired the first 10 batters of the game but Sean Roby Jr. connected on a three-run homer in the bottom of the inning to make the score 4-3. The Boomers were unable to build on the lead despite placing runners on base in every inning following the fourth. Sussex County tied the game in the bottom of the ninth but left the winning run at third. Chase Dawson stole third and scored on an error in the top of the 10th but two consecutive hits with one away sent the home crowd happy.

Calarco finished with two hits on his record setting night, adding a double in addition to the homer. Podkul doubled twice while Tolley added a pair of hits as the Boomers finished with 10. Cook retired 11 straight after the three-run fourth and worked into the eighth but was hit with a tough no-decision.

The Boomers (49-32), who won two-of-three in the series and are closing in on a fourth playoff appearance in five years, will continue the roadtrip in Paterson, New Jersey against the New Jersey Jackals this weekend. Paterson has had a water main break so the teams will not play on Friday, instead playing a Saturday doubleheader at 4:00pm.







