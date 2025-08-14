Storms Cut Short Bird Dawgs Night in Brockton

Published on August 14, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs on the mound

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs on the mound(Down East Bird Dawgs)

BROCKTON, Mass. - The Down East Bird Dawgs and the Brockton Rox played only two innings Thursday night before inclement weather forced the game to be canceled and declared a no-contest.

The Rox led 1-0 after Brett Young's RBI single in the second inning. All statistics from the game will not count toward season totals, and the game will not be resumed. Brockton will finish the season series ahead of Down East 7-1.

Next, the Bird Dawgs will face the Atlantic East's top team, the Sussex County Miners, in a three-game weekend series. The opener is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 15, with first pitch at 7:05 p.m.

For more information and to stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

Images from this story







Frontier League Stories from August 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.