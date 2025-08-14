Storms Cut Short Bird Dawgs Night in Brockton
Published on August 14, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)
Down East Bird Dawgs News Release
BROCKTON, Mass. - The Down East Bird Dawgs and the Brockton Rox played only two innings Thursday night before inclement weather forced the game to be canceled and declared a no-contest.
The Rox led 1-0 after Brett Young's RBI single in the second inning. All statistics from the game will not count toward season totals, and the game will not be resumed. Brockton will finish the season series ahead of Down East 7-1.
Next, the Bird Dawgs will face the Atlantic East's top team, the Sussex County Miners, in a three-game weekend series. The opener is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 15, with first pitch at 7:05 p.m.
