ValleyCats Split Twinbill, Take Series against Boulders

August 14, 2025

POMONA, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (49-30) split a doubleheader with the New York Boulders (44-35) taking game one by a score of 7-2, but falling 5-4 in the nightcap on Thursday at Clover Stadium.

New York got on the board in the first inning of game one. Austin Dennis greeted Duke Brotherton with a home run to give the Boulders a 1-0 lead.

Tri-City countered in the second. Issac Rohde walked Chris Burgess and Ian Walters. Ranko Stevanovic singled, which loaded the bases. Julian Boyd knocked in two runs with a single to provide the ValleyCats with a 2-1 advantage.

Tri-City added in the third. David Glancy singled before Demias Jimerson belted a two-run jack, his sixth of the season. Burgess and Walters then walked. Stevanovic plated two runs with a double to pull the ValleyCats ahead, 6-1.

Dennis was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the third. Kyle Hess singled Dennis to second base and the two baserunners executed a double steal. Jason Agresti picked up an RBI groundout, which cut the deficit to 6-2.

Glancy belted a solo shot in the fourth. His fifth blast of the year made it a 7-2 contest.

Brotherton received a no-decision. He pitched four frames, yielding two runs on four hits, and struck out four.

Jalon Long (5-5) earned his first victory with the ValleyCats. He tossed two scoreless innings, giving up one hit, walking one, and striking out one.

Rohde (3-3) threw five frames, surrendering seven runs on seven hits, walking four, and striking out seven.

Dennis and Fritz Genther singled in the opening frame of game two. Alfredo Marte singled in Dennis before Santino Rosso cashed in with a two-run double to put the Boulders on top, 3-0.

Walters belted a home run in the second off Cole Patten, his 15 th of the season, to cut the deficit to 3-1. Burgess and Josue Urdaneta then singled. Cam Jones walked, which placed a runner at every square base. Patten balked and Burgess scored, trimming the deficit to 3-2.

Campos singled in the third and Jake Reinisch walked. Walters flew out and Campos moved to third. Burgess brought in Campos with a single to even the score, 3-3.

Patten was handed a no-decision. He lasted 2.2 innings, allowing three runs on five hits, walking three, and striking out two.

Rosso went deep in the fourth to make it a 4-3 affair.

Ethan Bradford walked Burgess in the sixth. Boyd pinch-ran for Burgess and stole second. Jones reached on an error from Rosso and Boyd went to third. Javeyan Williams tied the game, 4-4, with a single.

Marynczak also received a no-decision. He went six frames, yielding four runs on eight hits, striking out five.

Vogel greeted Nate Nabholz with a single in the seventh. Dennis singled Vogel to third and the former advanced to second on defensive indifference. Hess delivered a walk-off single and provided the Boulders with a 5-4 victory.

Grady Gorgen (1-0) earned the win. He tossed a scoreless frame in the seventh, striking out one.

Nabholz (0-1) received a loss and gave up three hits.

The ValleyCats begin a four-game series at Campanelli Stadium against the Brockton Rox tomorrow, Friday, August 15 th. The two North division rivals begin the series with a doubleheader. First pitch of Game 1 is scheduled for a 5 PM start.

GAME 1 FINAL (7) | TRI-CITY 7 | NEW YORK 2

W: Jalon Long (5-5)

L: Issac Rohde (3-3)

Time of Game: 2:11

GAME 2 FINAL (7) | NEW YORK 5 | TRI-CITY 4

W: Grady Gorgen (1-0)

L: Nate Nabholz (0-1)

Time of Game: 2:22

Total Attendance: 2,469

