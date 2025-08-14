Florence Swept, Skid Reaches 6-Games

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, were swept out of Ottawa, falling 8-3 on Thursday night to drop their sixth consecutive game.

Florence needed 17 innings to score their first run in Ottawa, capturing it last night in the top of the ninth. Hank Zeisler made sure they didn't wait as long tonight, blasting a solo shot for his 19th home run of the season to take a 1-0 lead.

This was the first lead Florence had in the series, but it didn't last long. In the bottom of the first, Ottawa got to their former pitcher, Zac Westcott, tagging the veteran for three hits and two runs to take a 2-1 advantage. Westcott rebounded nicely, pitching clean 1-2-3 innings in the second and third.

The story of the day was Ottawa's Evan Grills, who managed to punch out 11 Y'alls in just five innings of work. A remarkable day for the veteran of the league who was awarded the win. In the duel of 33-year-old pitchers, Zac Westcott was dealt the loss, tossing five innings and surrendering four runs on six hits.

Down 5-1 in the eighth, Florence showed some fight when TJ Reeves walked, Anthony Brocato singled, and Zade Richardson walked to load the bases with one out. Jackson Hauge hit a sacrifice fly to score Reeves, and Brednan Bobo ripped a pinch-hit single to score Brocato to make it 5-3.

Jett Lodes came on in the bottom of the eighth, trying to keep it close. Ottawa loaded the bases with one away, and Lodes walked in a run before being removed due to injury. Carter Hines came on in relief, walking the first two batters he faced to give Ottawa a commanding 8-3 lead.

In the ninth, Florence threatened with the bases loaded and just one out, but once again couldn't push anything across to drop their season-high sixth straight game.

Florence heads further north to Trois-Rivieres to open a series with the Aigles on Friday night. The Y'alls will send RHP Agnel Miranda to the mound, making his third professional start on the season. The first pitch is set for 7:05 PM ET.







