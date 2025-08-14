No Griz, Just Bombs in Lake Erie's 13-1 Shellacking of Gateway

August 14, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Sauget, IL - The Lake Erie Crushers (47-31) responded to the Gateway Grizzlies' (46-33) 13-run output on Tuesday night with a 13-run performance of their own, slugging a season-high seven home runs on their way to a 13-1 win on Wednesday night.

Skipper Jared Lemieux pulled all the strings with a wildly unconventional lineup, and it paid off immediately in the 1st. Three-hole hitter 3B Zach Campbell doubled down the left field line to set up a two-run, ground-rule double from SS Kenen Irizarry, who was hitting cleanup. His shot put the Crushers ahead first, marking the first time Lake Erie had scored first in a game in the month of August.

Irizarry struck again in the 3rd with a mammoth solo blast, his fourth since rejoining the Crushers, putting Lake Erie up 3-0. But that was far from the end of the 3rd inning.

Two batters later, RF Sam Franco blasted a frozen rope liner over the tall wall in left field for a two-run homer, extending the lead, 5-0. But even that wasn't the end of the inning.

Then, against a new pitcher, LF Burle Dixon hooked a moonshot over the foul pole in right field for a three-run homer, welcoming LHP Claudio Galva to the game. And yet, the Crushers wanted to truly finish off the inning with another homer for good measure.

DH Scout Knotts got a hold of a 3-1 fastball from Galva and blasted it over the left field wall for his 11th homer of the season and the fourth homer of the inning. When the dust settled, Lake Erie led 9-0 after just three frames.

It was plenty enough run support for RHP Dylan Spain, who was in need of a solid start. Solid isn't quite enough to describe his effort on Wednesday. In fact, he was exceptional. Spain twirled seven scoreless innings to compliment the great run support his lineup gave him. His final line: 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K, QS.

The home run derby continued for Lake Erie in the 4th when 1B Alfredo Gonzalez spanked his seventh homer of the season. Then in the 5th, Burle Dixon cranked his second homer of the day, also his seventh of the season. After five, Lake Erie led 11-0.

Spain did the work through the 7th inning, then RHP Juan Zapata made his Crushers debut and pitched a scoreless 8th, logging his first Lake Erie strikeout in the frame.

Sam Franco got the Crushers back on the board in the 9th with his second homer of the day, and opposite field bomb for his seventh of the season (lots of sevens tonight - seven homers in the game, seventh homer of the season for Gonzalez, Dixon, and Franco, and seven scoreless innings from Dylan Spain).

C Derek Vegas added on a sacrifice fly in the 9th to get in on the run-producing party. Up 13 runs, Gateway mustered a single run in their half of the 9th thanks to Lukas Veinbergs, a pitcher, who singled to lead off the inning and scored on a fielder's choice.

The Gateway run was merely window dressing as Lake Erie ran away with a 13-1 winner to even the series against the Grizzlies. The Crushers remain a game ahead of Washington for first place in the Central Division.

Dylan Spain (7-3) kept the pace in arguably his best start of the season, and Bennett Stice (2-4) went just 2 innings in the loss.

The rubbermatch commences tomorrow at 7:30pm ET in Sauget. The Crushers will trot out Darrien Ragins looking for another series win on the road against the Grizzlies. The team returns home to Avon on Friday, August 22nd. Tickets are online at lakeeriecrushers.com/tickets!

Can't join us at the ballpark? You can stream Crushers games home and away in 2025 on the brand new Frontier League streaming partner, HomeTeam Network or watch live on local television on Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN) in Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati markets!







Frontier League Stories from August 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.