Kirby Masterful But Wild Things Blanked to Snap Six-Game Win Streak

Published on August 14, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, Québec, Canada - Washington was shutout for the eighth time this season in a finale defeat at Trois-Rivičres Thursday night, falling 1-0 despite an excellent start from right hander Zach Kirby.

Trois-Rivičres scored the game's first run in the first on a two-strike, two-out flare by Manny Garcia that scored Mathieu Vallée, who had singled and swiped two bags, giving him 69 stolen bases on the season.

Washington had some early chances but failed to score in them against T-R starter Jesen Therrien. Ben Watson doubled to lead the game off and went to third on an error charged to centerfielder Justin Farmer on a fly ball by Eddie Hacopian. The runners ended up at second and third after the first out was recorded in the first because on strike three to Jeff Liquor the pitch got away allowing Hacopian to advance. Therrien then punched out Andrew Czech before getting Wagner Lagrange to fly to right to end the threat. The Wild Things left two more in the second before Therrien settled in. He'd allow two more baserunners through his next four innings, both leadoff singles that Washington couldn't manage to do anything with.

The Wild Things got their next chance in the eighth but couldn't scratch one across. Watson singled and Hacopian reached on a ground ball scored an error to make it first and second with one out. After an infield fly off the bat of Liquori, Therrien was lifted from the game in favor of Wendell Floranus, who powered a fastball by Czech for a strikeout to end the frame.

Kirby was masterful around the first inning run. He ended up spinning eight innings of one-run ball and allowed only four hits, using 96 pitches for Washington's seventh-consecutive quality start. He fanned six and walked a batter. He earned his first career complete game in the loss.

Pavin Parks drew a walk in the ninth but was stranded at second to finish the game.

Washington heads to Québec City now for a weekend series with the Capitales, in what is a rematch of last year's championship series. First pitch of Friday's series opener is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Stade Canac. Kobe Foster will get the nod.







