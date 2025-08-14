Boulders Split Doubleheader with Tri-City

Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders split their Thursday doubleheader with the Tri-City ValleyCats at Clover Stadium, losing Game One 7-2 before walking off with a 5-4 win in the nightcap.

New York (44-35) started the seventh - and last - inning of Game Two with back-to-back singles from CF Ryan Vogel and SS Austin Dennis, who delivered a textbook hit-and-run grounder that moved Vogel to third base and allowed him to score on a line drive single over the drawn-in infield by rookie 2B Kyle Hess, who collected his first career walk-off hit and made a first-time winner of Grady Gorgen (W, 1-0) after the rookie LHP pitched a perfect top of the seventh.

It was a game the Boulders led 3-0 in the first inning, got caught in the third, then went ahead in the fourth - on a leadoff HR by 3B Santino Rosso - only be tied up again in the top of the sixth.

New York also had an early lead in the opening game of the twinbill as Dennis drilled his third leadoff homer in a five-game span, but Tri-City (49-30) erupted for seven runs over the second, third, and fourth innings as LHP Isaac Rohde (L, 3-3 / 5.0 IP, 7 R, 7 H, 4 BB, 7 K) saw all four walks he allowed come around to score.

Also of note:

* Dennis extended his season-best hitting streak to 17 games; he's also got at least one hit in 23 of the Boulders' 24 games since the All-Star Break

* Vogel carries a 19-game on-base streak into the weekend, while UTIL Fritz Genther has a nine-game hitting streak

* The New York walk-off was their sixth of the season and first since July 24

The Boulders start a huge three-game series against the Ottawa Titans tomorrow (Friday) night at Clover Stadium, with first pitch scheduled for 7:00pm EDT. New York leads their North Division rivals by 3.5 games in the battle for the final Atlantic Conference playoff spot.

All New York Boulders games -- home and away -- are streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. For subscription information, visit FrontierLeagueTV.com

