Boomers Swing Past Sussex County in Roadtrip Opener

August 12, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers set a single season franchise record for homers while amassing six extra-base hits to power past the Sussex County Miners 7-3 on Tuesday night in the opener of a six-game roadtrip to New Jersey.

Anthony Calarco blasted his 23rd homer of the year leading off the second inning to draw within one RBI of the league record, handing the Boomers a 1-0 lead in the process. Christian Fedko smacked the 96th homer of the year by the team in the top of the third to set the record. The homer was Fedko's seventh and made the score 2-0. After the hosts drew within 2-1, Nick Podkul doubled leading off the fifth and scored when Will Prater dumped a single into left. The Miners again pulled within a run by scoring in the bottom of the inning but the Boomers broke the game open with four in the sixth. Banks Tolley and Kyle Fitzgerald logged RBI doubles while Prater added another RBI single in the contest.

Buddie Pindel, obtained in a trade at the transaction deadline on Monday, threw a complete game in his debut, allowing just two earned runs without issuing a walk and striking out two. Pindel recorded 15 groundball outs and threw a fist pitch strike to 21 batters in earning his seventh win of the season. The Boomers finished with 12 hits in the contest. Michael Gould notched three while Calarco and Prater both finished with a pair.

The Boomers (48-31) are closing in on a fourth playoff appearance in five years and will continue the roadtrip on Wednesday night. RHP Cristian Lopez, another deadline acquisition, will make his 2025 Schaumburg debut while Sussex County sends RHP Billy Parsons (7-3, 3.58). The fun of the 2025 season is winding down in the regular season. Get your tickets now for all of the remaining home games this summer at Wintrust Field before it's too late. Make plans to be part of the fun! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.







Frontier League Stories from August 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.