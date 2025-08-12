Johnston's Complete Game Outdone by Brockton

August 12, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs stand for the National Anthem

BROCKTON, Mass. - The Down East Bird Dawgs out-hit the Brockton Rox 11-10 on Tuesday but couldn't find enough timely offense, falling 4-1 at Grainger Stadium in the first game of their midweek series.

Brockton opened the scoring in the third inning when Jeter Ybarra drove in a run with a single, and Austin White scored on an error to make it 2-0.

The Bird Dawgs scored their lone run in the fifth when Jaylen Smith singled home a runner to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The Rox added insurance in the eighth as Hemmanuel Rosario and Evan Giordano each hit RBI singles to seal the 4-1 win.

Spencer Johnston (7-6) pitched a complete game for the Bird Dawgs but took the loss, allowing three earned runs over eight innings.

Pierce Williams (3-2) earned the win for Brockton, giving up one run on nine hits in six innings. Mike McKenna recorded his ninth save of the season, striking out two in a scoreless ninth.

The Bird Dawgs, now 30-48, continue the series against Brockton on Wednesday, August 13, at 11 a.m.

