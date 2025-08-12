Crushers' Win Streak Snapped at Six

August 12, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Sauget, IL - The Lake Erie Crushers (46-31) saw their six-game winning streak snapped against the Gateway Grizzlies (46-32) on Tuesday night. The Crushers fell 13-6 and now lead the Central Division by one game.

3B DJ Stewart got to LHP Jack Eisenbarger early with a 1st inning two-run homer. Then the Grizzlies put across two more runs in the 2nd to go up 4-0. Eisenbarger settled down in the subsequent innings, but an RBI fielder's choice in the 5th pushed across another Gateway run, and Eisenbarger exited with 100 pitches through just five innings. His final line: 5 IP, 5 H, 5 R (4 ER), 4 BB, 5 K.

The Crushers got on the board thanks to a 3B Zach Campbell RBI knock in the 6th. Campbell then scored on a broken play around the first base bag to get within three runs, 5-2.

Unfortunately, the Lake Erie bullpen couldn't quell the Gateway bats, as the Grizzlies went on to score eight runs over the next three innings to put the game away.

In a bit of silver lining, LF Burle Dixon took the rubber for the final two outs of the 8th inning, inducing two flyouts to officially give him a 0.00 career ERA.

The Crushers, down 13-2 coming into the 9th, put four runs across on newly acquired RHP Jake Burcham. RBI hits from CF Dario Gomez and Burle Dixon as well as RBI's from C Alfredo Gonzalez and RF Sam Franco gave a little bit of window dressing to an otherwise tough loss on Tuesday. The final score: 13-6.

Gage Vailes (5-2) struck out 10 Crushers in his winning effort. Jack Eisenbarger (8-3) was defeated in a start for the first time since June 25th, the last time the Crushers dropped a game when Eisenbarger got the ball.

The series with the Grizzlies continues at the same time, same place tomorrow, August 13th at 7:30pm ET. The team returns home to Avon on Friday, August 22nd. T ickets are online at lakeeriecrushers.com/tickets !

Can't join us at the ballpark? You can stream Crushers games home and away in 2025 on the brand new Frontier League streaming partner, HomeTeam Network or watch live on local television on Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN) in Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati markets!







Frontier League Stories from August 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.