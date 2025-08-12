Watson Ties Single-Game Hits Record, Bats Alive in Runaway Win

August 12, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, Québec, Canada - Behind a five-hit night for Ben Watson to match the Wild Things' single-game hits record and eight different players with at least one RBI, Washington matched a single-game hit high for the year with 22 hits and scored 17 times to take down the Trois-Rivičres Aigles in the series opener, 17-1.

Washington plated four in the first inning with an RBI single by Tyreque Reed, an error that allowed Reed to score from first on a Jeff Liquori comebacker that was thrown away for a single and two-base error, an RBI single by Pavin Parks in his first Wild Things plate appearance and a seeing-eye, run-scoring knock from Kyle Edwards. Tommy Caufield blasted a two-run shot in the second to make it 6-1 Wild Things after a fielder's choice plated a run against Jordan DiValerio in the first. It was Caufield's eighth homer of the season and the first of two Wild Things' long balls tonight.

The fourth inning was a season best. Washington pounded out eight hits in the frame and scored eight runs. They've now scored eight in an inning three times this year, but the eight hits are the most in a single frame this season. Tyreque Reed singled home a pair, Liquori knocked one in, Parks doubled a run home, Ethan Wilder drove in a run with a fielder's choice and Watson cleared the bases with a three-run double.

The double was one of five this for Ben Watson on the night, as he became the 11th player in franchise history with five hits in a game. Tommy Caufield had five July 3 at Gateway. It's at least the second time in team history the feat has been accomplished by two players in a single season. In 2019, both Shaine Hughes and Hector Roa did it.

Washington added three runs on a three-run homer by Three Hillier in the ninth inning, which was his first professional dinger.

Jordan DiValerio got the nod and worked his 10th quality start, which is Washington's 32nd quality start and fifth in a row from its rotation. He went 6.1 innings of two-hit, one-run ball and fanned seven. Christian Diaz relieved him and retired all five he faced and had a strikeout. Chad Coles finished the game with a two-hit, but scoreless, ninth, ending the game with a punchout.

Washington will look to keep the roll going tomorrow night in the middle game at 7:05. Regi Grace will take the ball for Washington and Jose Ramirez will go for the Aigles.







