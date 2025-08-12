Six Nights of Beautiful Nonsense: Fireworks Fly and the Monsters Have a Full-Blown Identity Crisis

August 12, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

PEARL, Miss. - The Mud Monsters are about to make Trustmark Park feel like the middle of a summer festival - only with more home runs, more fireworks, and way more sausage on a stick. Six straight games from August 12-17 bring a different kind of party every night, and while the season isn't over yet, the chances to see it live are slipping away.

Tuesday, August 12 starts off with Master Mudders Club Day and a good old-fashioned game of Bingo at the ballpark. Whether you're playing for a prize or just yelling "BINGO" to mess with your friends, it's a perfect way to kick off the homestand against the Evansville Otters.

Wednesday, August 13 is What's-on-a-Stick Wednesday - $2 mystery Country Pleasin' sausage on a stick and $3 You-Pick-It specials. Could be spicy, could be smoky, could be your new favorite thing you didn't know existed.

Thursday, August 14 brings Thirsty Thursday with $2 16oz beers and Hail State Night presented by Cline Tours. Bulldogs fans can snag an Everett Kennard bobblehead special ticket package, plus a shot at winning a custom Mud Monsters cowbell courtesy of The Bellsmith. Then, we're flipping the script - it's Post-Game ADULTS Run the Bases night. Lace up and live the dream.

Friday, August 15 keeps the momentum going with Fireworks Friday, First Responders Night presented by Trustmark, and the return of SMTTT Night for Southern Miss fans, presented by Cline Tours. Grab the Hill Denson bobblehead special ticket package, and stick around for the fireworks finale.

Saturday, August 16 is the night chaos becomes an art form - Identity Crisis Night presented by the National Folk Festival. The Monsters will take the field as three teams at once: the Mississippi Grits, the Mississippi Soul Shakers, and the Mississippi Mud Monsters. Each jersey will be auctioned off after the game to benefit the National Folk Festival. Add in fireworks, Pepsi for a Year courtesy of Brown Bottling for one lucky fan, and Kids Run the Bases courtesy of the Mississippi Children's Museum, and you've got a night worth circling on the calendar.

Sunday, August 17 closes out the homestand with Family Feature Sunday and All-You-Can-Eat Sunday - $15 wristbands get you unlimited hot dogs, peanuts, and popcorn. Bring your gloves for Pre-Game Catch on the Field, then stick around after the game for another round of Kids Run the Bases courtesy of the Mississippi Children's Museum.

"We've said all year we want every night to feel different," said Mud Monsters General Manager Andrew Seymour. "This stretch checks every box - fun themes, great giveaways, fireworks, and just the right amount of unpredictability."

Tickets start at just $10 at mudmonstersbaseball.com, with premium seating and All-You-Can-Eat packages available every game.

All games are played at Trustmark Park (1 Monsters Alley, Pearl, MS 39208). Gates open one hour before first pitch unless otherwise noted.

August Homestand Schedule

Tuesday, August 12 vs Evansville Otters

Gates Open: 5:30pm, First Pitch: 6:30pm

Master Mudders Club Day

Bingo

Wednesday, August 13 vs Evansville Otters

Gates Open: 5:30pm, First Pitch: 6:30pm

What's-on-a-Stick Wednesday - $2 mystery Country Pleasin' sausage on a stick, $3 You-Pick-It

Thursday, August 14 vs Evansville Otters

Gates Open: 5:30pm, First Pitch: 6:30pm

Thirsty Thursday - $2 16oz beers

Hail State Night presented by Cline Tours

Everett Kennard Bobblehead Special Ticket Package with chance to win a Mud Monsters cowbell courtesy of The Bellsmith

Post-Game ADULTS Run the Bases

Friday, August 15 vs Lake Erie Crushers

Gates Open: 5:30pm, First Pitch: 6:30pm

Fireworks Friday

First Responders Night presented by Trustmark

SMTTT Night Returns presented by Cline Tours

Hill Denson Bobblehead Special Ticket Package

Saturday, August 16 vs Lake Erie Crushers

Gates Open: 5:00pm, First Pitch: 6:00pm

Identity Crisis Night - Grits/Soul Shakers/Monsters presented by National Folk Festival

Jersey Auction benefiting the National Folk Festival

Fireworks

One Fan Will Win Pepsi for a Year courtesy of Brown Bottling

Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Mississippi Children's Museum

Sunday, August 17 vs Lake Erie Crushers

Gates Open: 5:00pm, First Pitch: 6:00pm

Family Feature Sunday

All-You-Can-Eat Sunday - AYCE hot dogs, peanuts, and popcorn with $15 wristband

Pre-Game Catch on the Field

Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Mississippi Children's Museum







