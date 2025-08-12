Boulders Fall at Home vs. Tri-City

August 12, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders dropped their series opener to the Tri-City ValleyCats 8-5, returning to Clover Stadium after a 3-3 Midwest road trip.

New York (43-33) started the game with three straight extra base hits, getting a leadoff home run from SS Austin Dennis - his second in the last three games - and back-to-back doubles from 2B Santino Rosso and DH Jason Agresti, which gave the Boulders a 2-0 lead.

Tri-City (47-29) closed within 2-1 in the top of the second, as former Boulder RF Jake Reinisch hit a homer off RHP Aiden Risse (L, 4-4 / 5 IP, 4 R, 3 ER, 7 H, 2 BB, 3 K) The Boulders made it 3-1 in the third on LF Zane Zurbrugg 's RBI single - his first hit since suffering a broken collarbone on May 31st - but that lead evaporated in the fourth when the ValleyCats erupted for three runs on four hits and a hit-by-pitch to grab a 4-3 lead before putting the game out of reach with a four-spot in the top of the sixth.

New York got one run back in the bottom of the sixth on Rosso's RBI single, then capped the scoring in the ninth on a sacrifice fly by 1B Christian Ficca.

Also of note:

* Dennis (2-for-4) and Agresti (1-for-5) both extended their hitting streaks to 14 games

* CF Ryan Vogel (1-for-3) extended his hitting streak to nine games

* The New York defense turned at least one double play for the ninth time in ten games

The Boulders continue their four-game series against Tri-City with a double header tomorrow (Wednesday) at Clover Stadium, with first pitch set for 5:30pm EDT. Both games are scheduled for seven innings.

All New York Boulders games -- home and away -- are streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. For subscription information, visit FrontierLeagueTV.com -- Written by Anthony Palumbo & Marc Ernay







