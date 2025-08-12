Hill Tosses Eight Scoreless, Titans Blank Y'alls

August 12, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans pitcher Kaleb Hill

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans pitcher Kaleb Hill(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - Backed by eight clean innings from Kaleb Hill (win, 4-3), the Ottawa Titans (39-39) got a big pinch-hit RBI single in the last of the eighth from Kaiden Cardoso in a 1-0 win over the Florence Y'alls (34-43) on Tuesday night.

In the longest appearance of his professional career, Hill allowed just two hits in the win - seeing just four base runners total in his sixth start of the year.

Y'alls centre fielder, Dalen Thompson, picked up both of the visitors' hits against Hill with a leadoff ground rule double in the first and a two-out single in the third inning.

Following the leadoff hit to start the game, the Titans' starter faced the minimum the rest of the way for the victory and his first quality outing of the campaign.

The Titans' offence was held in check by left-hander Evan Webster (ND, 5-4), who hurled seven scoreless innings of his own.

With a Jake Sanford single aboard to begin the bottom of the eighth inning against right-hander Chris Lotito (loss, 0-1), Victor Cerny sacrificed Sanford into scoring position. With one out, Kaiden Cardoso came off the bench and knocked in the eventual winning run with an RBI single to right-centre.

Shane Gray (save, 7) locked down the victory by leaving two aboard in the ninth - while getting all three outs on strikes.

Taylor Wright went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles, as the Canadian now has hits in eight of his last ten games.

In all of 1:49, the series opener marks the quickest game for the Titans this season - and their second-shortest contest in franchise history, only behind the 1:39 matchup in Joliet on June 16, 2023.

The Ottawa Titans continue the homestand with the second of a three-game series against the Florence Y'alls on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium. It is Baseball Fights Cancer, where all three Canadian Frontier League clubs collectively raise awareness and funds to fight cancer. The game is in collaboration with the Canadian Cancer Society and presented by Extend Pharmacy. Fans can donate at www.ottawatitans.com/fight. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2025 Single-Game Tickets, Group Outings, and 2026 ticket packages, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

Images from this story







Frontier League Stories from August 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.